New Zealand Barrett brothers to make World Cup history against Canada

Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett will become the first trio of brothers to appear for New Zealand in a World Cup match against Canada on Tuesday.

The All Blacks have made 11 changes from the starting XV that beat South Africa for their second Pool B match against Canada in Oita.

Only lock Scott Barrett and captain and No. 8 Kieran Read as well as flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and full-back Beauden Barrett keep their places after defeating the Springboks 23-13 in Yokohama nine days ago.

The three-time world champions have two Pool B games in five days, with Namibia on Sunday in Tokyo, so coach Steve Hansen is looking to utilise his whole 31-man squad.

"We are looking forward to the contest with Canada," Hansen said. "Our aim is to win the next two Pool matches against Canada and Namibia, as well as continuing to grow our game and manage the workload across the group.

"With two games four days apart, it's obvious that we need to use our whole squad.

"Whilst there's a huge amount of energy and excitement amongst the whole team about what lies ahead, this week there has been a real focus on ourselves and our own standards."

Scott and Jordie came off the bench to join Beauden in an All Blacks match for the first time in 2017 against Samoa. They also appeared that year against the British and Irish Lions in the third Test. They made their first start together last year against France.

The Barretts will be the first trio of brothers to start in the same World Cup match since Elisi, Manu and Fe'ao Vunipola represented Tonga against Scotland in 1995.

And the three Pisi brothers - Ken, Tusi and George - all played for Samoa against South Africa in 2015 but only Ken started that game.

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Atu Moli

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Sam Whitelock, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Ryan Crotty, 23 Ben Smith