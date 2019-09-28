Rugby World Cup officials issue ticket warning

Supporters are being reminded to purchase Rugby World Cup tickets from official sources only

Rugby fans are being reminded to purchase World Cup tickets from official sources only as demand continues to grow following the opening week of the tournament.

With a limited number of tickets available, some supporters have used unofficial sources to obtain tickets and have been denied entry to games as a consequence.

An official Rugby World Cup statement read: "Unfortunately, there have been a number of reported cases of fans having purchased tickets through unofficial sources being denied stadium access on match day.

"While the numbers are relatively small, incidences are likely to increase with remaining pool matches set to determine which teams go through to the knock-out stages and the inevitable increase in demand for tickets to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze final and final."

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added: "Rugby World Cup is the must-see global event of 2019 and it is our priority to ensure that the experience of fans is memorable for all the right reasons.

"It is therefore important that all fans planning to attend the tournament are informed that they face being refused entry unless they purchase their tickets from official sources."

Tickets are still available for some games while there is also an official resale platform with supporters able to check the validity of an intended match tickets source via the official website.