Typhoon threat leaves France's Rugby World Cup clash with USA in doubt

World Rugby have advised both sides of contingency plans for their encounter

France's Pool C clash against the United States at Rugby World Cup 2019 on Wednesday could fall foul of Typhoon Mitag.

World Rugby has issued a weather update admitting it has already advised France and the USA of contingency plans for their encounter in Fukuoka.

Pool matches cancelled on the scheduled day will not be replayed during the World Cup, with World Rugby declaring a scoreless draw and both teams awarded two points, and no bonus points.

Any potential change to the match between France and USA could impact England, who are also part of Pool C.

"World Rugby and Japan Rugby 2019 are monitoring Typhoon Mitag, which is developing off the south-west coast of Japan," read a Rugby World Cup statement.

"Based on the latest information from our weather information provider and the Japan Meteorological Agency, the typhoon could bring high winds and heavy rain to the southern island of Kyushu on October 2, possibly impacting the France versus USA match at Fukuoka.

"The latest information indicates that the typhoon is moving further away from Japan's coastline than originally predicted, and the impact risk is reducing.

"However, in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament, we have informed France and the USA of the contingency plans in the event that adverse weather means that it is not possible to play the match in Fukuoka on the scheduled date.

"We will continue to closely monitor this developing situation in partnership with our weather information provider, local authorities, transport providers and the teams, and will provide a further update tomorrow. Fans are advised to monitor official Rugby World Cup channels for any updates.

"Fans visiting from outside Japan are reminded that while typhoons can vary in terms of strength and intensity, they are a normal occurrence in Japan and the vast majority have minimal impact on daily life."