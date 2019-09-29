Piers Francis: England centre escapes ban for high tackle against USA

Piers Francis was making his World Cup debut against the USA

England centre Piers Francis has been cleared to continue playing in the Rugby World Cup after his citing for a dangerous tackle against USA was dismissed on the grounds it was not a red-card offence.

Francis caught Eagles full-back Will Hooley with a shoulder-led challenge to the head in the opening seconds of England's 45-7 victory at Kobe Misaki Stadium on September 26.

At the disciplinary hearing in Tokyo that took place, Francis admitted the tackle was dangerous but insisted it warranted a yellow card only and the committee agreed.

An independent Judicial Committee found that his offence did not reach the red card threshold for a citing.

More to follow...