Ireland's Jack Conan out of Rugby World Cup with broken foot

Jack Conan's Rugby World Cup is over after the Ireland flanker suffered a broken foot in training.

Head coach Joe Schmidt confirmed Leinster star Conan's injury after Ireland's shock 19-12 defeat by Japan in Shizuoka.

Conan was selected to start the Pool A clash but suffered his injury in training on Thursday and was replaced in the line-up by Peter O'Mahony.

"Unfortunately Jack Conan has a fracture in his foot," said Schmidt. "He will return home to Ireland tomorrow."

Ireland are yet to decide whether to call up a replacement, but Ulster's Jordi Murphy was withdrawn at the last minute from his province's PRO14 opener against the Ospreys on Friday night.

Ireland had held a 12-3 lead over Japan on Saturday, but a Kenki Fukuoka try with 20 minutes remaining, plus the boot of Yu Tamura, handed the hosts a memorable World Cup victory.