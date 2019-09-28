Ireland's Jack Conan out of Rugby World Cup with broken foot
Last Updated: 28/09/19 1:17pm
Jack Conan's Rugby World Cup is over after the Ireland flanker suffered a broken foot in training.
Head coach Joe Schmidt confirmed Leinster star Conan's injury after Ireland's shock 19-12 defeat by Japan in Shizuoka.
Conan was selected to start the Pool A clash but suffered his injury in training on Thursday and was replaced in the line-up by Peter O'Mahony.
"Unfortunately Jack Conan has a fracture in his foot," said Schmidt. "He will return home to Ireland tomorrow."
Ireland are yet to decide whether to call up a replacement, but Ulster's Jordi Murphy was withdrawn at the last minute from his province's PRO14 opener against the Ospreys on Friday night.
Ireland had held a 12-3 lead over Japan on Saturday, but a Kenki Fukuoka try with 20 minutes remaining, plus the boot of Yu Tamura, handed the hosts a memorable World Cup victory.