Eddie Jones to overlook England's next opponents Argentina for possible quarter-final with Wales

Eddie Jones says he won't be watching Argentina vs Tonga

Eddie Jones has chosen to overlook England's next World Cup opponents Argentina on his scouting mission this weekend in favour of seeing possible quarter-final foes Wales.

The Pumas clash with Tonga in Osaka on Saturday ahead of a heavyweight Pool C showdown in Tokyo a week later when England will look to put one foot into the knockout stage.

But rather than watch that game, Jones says he will examine Warren Gatland's Grand Slam champions, who his team may face in the last eight.

"I won't watch that game (Argentina vs Tonga). I'll watch other games. I'll go and watch Australia vs Wales," Jones said.

England's players have been given the weekend off to spend time with family before heading to Tokyo on Sunday to begin preparations for the clash with Argentina.

Mako Vunipola, who has recovered from a hamstring injury and along with wing Jack Nowell, has been warned he must fight to reclaim his front-row spot by attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

Vunipola is expected to be available for the match to give Jones a fully-fit 31-man squad to select, although Piers Francis' citing for a dangerous tackle against the USA could reduce that number for disciplinary reasons.

Wisemantel said: "Mako gives us something with his ball carrying and energy around the park, but the way the boys are going, he's going to find it hard to get back into the team selection-wise.

"Mako's got to compete. If we're going to be consistent with the team of 31 and the mantra of it, you have to fight to get back in.

"We know what he can do. He has kudos, a proven track record but at the same time he has got to prove that he is fully fit and ready to go.

"You just don't walk straight back into the team, you actually have to fight to get back in. It's good and it's healthy competition."