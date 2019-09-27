England duo Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell on track to face Argentina in Rugby World Cup

Mako Vunipola could return from a hamstring injury against Argentina

Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell remain on track to return from injury for England's crucial Rugby World Cup clash with Argentina next Saturday.

A hamstring injury to front row Vunpipola and ankle injury to winger Nowell prevented the first-team regulars from featuring in England's straightforward opening Pool C victories over Tonga and the USA.

However, as England's task stiffens with matches against qualification rivals Argentina and France, Eddie Jones should have the dynamic pair available.

"We trained early this morning (Friday) and Mako and Jack are good," England attack coach Scott Wisemantel said.

Jack Nowell hasn't played competitive rugby since June

"At this stage we believe everyone will be available against Argentina."

Despite his impressive form over the past two seasons, Vunipola has been warned that he cannot expect to walk straight back into the starting front row due to the form of Joe Marler and Ellis Genge.

"Mako gives us something with his ball carrying and energy around the park," said Wisemantel.

1:03 England have been 'really happy' with the level of refereeing at the Rugby World Cup so far, according to attack coach Scott Wisemantel. England have been 'really happy' with the level of refereeing at the Rugby World Cup so far, according to attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

"But the way the boys are going, he's going to find it hard to get back into the team selection-wise. Joe and Ellis are doing a good job."

Nowell was unable to play a single minute during England's pre-tournament warm-up fixtures because of the injury sustained in last season's Gallagher Premiership final but his impact off the bench and ability to cover multiple positions makes him invaluable to England.

"Jack adds something different. He is a hybrid really - a winger cum back rower, the way he plays," Wisemantel said.