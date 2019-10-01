South Africa's Jesse Kriel out of World Cup with injury, Damian Willemse called-up

Jesse Kriel started South Africa's opening World Cup match on the bench

South Africa's versatile back Jesse Kriel has been ruled out of the World Cup through injury and has been replaced in the squad by Damian Willemse.

Kriel suffered a hamstring injury in the Springboks' defeat to New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.

South Africa say his condition has improved but they have decided to replace him in the squad as he would have been unable to play any further part in the pool stages.

Willemse, the 21-year-old utility-back who is on loan at Saracens from the Stormers, will fly to Japan and join the squad on Thursday.

Damian Willemse has five caps for South Africa

The Boks' director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said: "Damian would have been more involved with us this year but for injury, but he is familiar with our systems and should have no problem slotting in.

"He has the ability to play in a number of positions in the back division, while other players can cover Jesse's No 13 jersey.

"I feel for Jesse. He has been in the matchday 23 for almost every match since I took over and is a model professional. He was a key member of the squad."