South Africa vs British & Irish Lions third Test decider talking points: team selection, tactics, discipline and more

Will Maro Itoje and the Lions or Eben Etzebeth and the Springboks be celebrating a series victory come full-time in Cape Town?

We look through some of the major talking points ahead of the British and Irish Lions' third Test series-decider vs South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday, live on Sky Sports...

Series rescue mission

One of the most toxic Lions tours in history reaches its climax on Saturday, but there is still time for the rivals to rescue it from infamy by delivering a captivating finish to dispel some of the apathy generated by a dull second Test.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has turned the 2021 Lions series toxic with his antics

Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus have locked horns verbally and the spectacle on the pitch has been no less ugly.

Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, has emerged as the real villain of the series, however, and his online attacks on the refereeing will leave a bad taste that will linger for some time to come regardless of the outcome.

Lions team selection a roll of the dice

The majority of Gatland's changes reinforce the existing game plan of setting out to match South Africa physically, but with the hope they will have greater success after being dismantled in the second half of the last Test.

Wyn Jones and Ken Owens will provide more ballast in the scrum while another Welsh duo in Liam Williams and Josh Adams will add aerial prowess to the back three, and in midfield Bundee Aki will supply muscle both sides of the ball.

Sky Sports' Sarra Elgan reports from where the Lions have made six changes to their starting XV for Saturday's series decider Sky Sports' Sarra Elgan reports from where the Lions have made six changes to their starting XV for Saturday's series decider

But it is the selection of Ali Price at scrum-half and Finn Russell and Sam Simmonds on the bench that points to the Lions' hope that there will be opportunities to play.

Scotland magician Russell, in particular, will shoulder the responsibility of providing the magic needed to unlock the game's most ferocious defence.

South Africa's double blow

How will South Africa adapt to the loss of two of their most influential players?

Scrum-half Faf de Klerk and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit have been lost to injuries sustained in the second Test and their absence is a significant boost to the Lions.

Victor Matfield assesses the squads for Saturday's series decider between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions Victor Matfield assesses the squads for Saturday's series decider between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions

De Klerk is the Springboks' dynamo, irrepressible and at the heart of their kicking game, while the towering Du Toit is relentlessly physical at blindside flanker.

Cobus Reinach will provide more of a running threat than De Klerk, while Lood de Jager's promotion into the pack will offer superior mauling clout, but the hosts will still feel the loss of two of their world-class players keenly.

Boring Boks?

Even purists were disappointed in response to the endless kicking and trench warfare blighting the second instalment of the series.

South Africa's style of play revolves heavily around kicking to compete and set-piece

The Lions have contributed to the deficit of entertainment, but South Africa are the chief culprits with a suffocating style that sucks all joy from the game.

Their former boss Peter de Villiers recently described it as "very, very boring" and Gatland has implored Saturday's officials to stop the Springboks using injuries, cramp and stud changes to slow down the game, robbing the Lions of the chance to play with tempo and benefit from their superior conditioning.

Referee Ben O'Keefe took 64 minutes to complete the first half of the second Test, and nearly as long for the second

Discipline essential

Gatland will send his players into one of the biggest games of their careers with strict orders to avoid any niggle.

"We got a little bit embroiled in the pushing and shoving and we need to stay away from that," he said since the second Test.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland will have drilled home the importance of discipline to his players for the third Test

It is remarkable that only Kyle Sinckler was cited from a stormy second Test that produced a host of flashpoints and while it is South Africa whose fearsome reputation precedes them, the Lions contributed fully to the catalogue of incidents that kept the officials busy.

If they are to prevail, the tourists must stay composed.

British and Irish Lions forward Wyn Jones says the squad are 'excited' and 'edgy' ahead of Saturday's series-deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town British and Irish Lions forward Wyn Jones says the squad are 'excited' and 'edgy' ahead of Saturday's series-deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town

Team News

British and Irish Lions: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Josh Adams, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Ali Price; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Finn Russell, 23 Elliot Daly.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Franco Mostert, 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morné Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse