Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship to be shown live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

The Bledisloe Cup and 2021 Rugby Championship will be shown live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, starting with this weekend's New Zealand vs Australia clash.

On Saturday, the All Blacks will host the Wallabies at Eden Park, with kick-off from 8.05am, live on Sky Sports. Later in the day, you can tune in for the crucial South Africa vs Lions third-Test decider, live on Sky Sports Lions and Main Event.

All the games from across the Rugby Championship in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina will then be on Sky Sports throughout August, September and October.

See below for the full fixture schedule:

Saturday August 14

New Zealand vs Australia (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs Argentina, (4.05pm kick-off)

Saturday August 21

Argentina vs South Africa, (4.05pm kick-off)

Saturday August 28

Australia vs New Zealand (11am kick-off)

Saturday September 11

New Zealand vs Argentina (TBC kick-off)

South Africa vs Australia (TBC kick-off)

Saturday September 18

Australia vs South Africa (TBC kick-off)

Argentina vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)

Saturday September 25

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Australia vs Argentina (10.45am kick-off)

Saturday October 2

Argentina vs Australia (TBC kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)