Sat 7th December

European Rugby Champions Cup

  • Ulster vs Harlequins
  • 3:15pm Saturday 7th December
FT

Ulster 25

Tries: Reidy (32), McCloskey (44), McBurney (67)
Conversions: Cooney (33,67)
Penalties: Cooney (7,79)

Harlequins 24

Tries: Dombrandt (25), Elia (57,60)
Conversions: Smith (26,59,62)
Penalties: Smith (10)

Report

Ulster 25-24 Harlequins: John Cooney the hero with late penalty

Last Updated: 07/12/19 5:22pm

John Cooney kicked the winning points for Ulster against Harlequins
John Cooney slotted a penalty in the dying minutes to snatch a 25-24 victory for Ulster in a pulsating Champions Cup clash with Harlequins.

Converted tries from Alex Dombrandt and Sean Reidy cancelled each other out to make it 10-10 at the break at the Kingspan Stadium, with Stuart McCloskey's unconverted try seeing the home side seize the initiative four minutes into the second half.

Two tries from Elia Elia then seemed to have put Quins back in control, but replacement hooker Adam McBurney gave Ulster hope with a 67th-minute converted score before scrum-half Cooney held his nerve to nail a kick from 40 metres out.

