Ulster 25-24 Harlequins: John Cooney the hero with late penalty

John Cooney slotted a penalty in the dying minutes to snatch a 25-24 victory for Ulster in a pulsating Champions Cup clash with Harlequins.

Converted tries from Alex Dombrandt and Sean Reidy cancelled each other out to make it 10-10 at the break at the Kingspan Stadium, with Stuart McCloskey's unconverted try seeing the home side seize the initiative four minutes into the second half.

Two tries from Elia Elia then seemed to have put Quins back in control, but replacement hooker Adam McBurney gave Ulster hope with a 67th-minute converted score before scrum-half Cooney held his nerve to nail a kick from 40 metres out.

More to follow…