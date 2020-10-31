Six Nations Super Saturday 2020: Wales 10-14 Scotland

Scotland celebrate a first victory in Wales for 18 years - stretching back to 2002

Stuart McInally's try and a penalty each from Finn Russell, Adam Hastings and Stuart Hogg was enough for Scotland to earn a first Six Nations win in Wales since 2002, 14-10 in Llanelli.

In a scrappy first half, Scotland hit the front after 10 minutes when Russell struck over a penalty - having missed an earlier effort - for a deserved 3-0 advantage.

Wales responded with the opening try as prop Rhys Carre barrelled over from close range, following a Scotland set-piece error as Fraser Brown overthrew a lineout seven metres or so from his own try-line.

Scotland's playmaker Russell limped off directly after the opening try, as things looked to turn against the visitors, but Gregor Townsend's men managed the Test the better thereafter to secure victory.

FULL-TIME | It's a famous win for Scotland in Wales!! #WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/3SzgFGLAF1 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 31, 2020

Wales, who wanted to mark captain Alun Wyn Jones breaking Richie McCaw's world Test match appearance record in winning style, could have few complaints as they suffered a fifth successive defeat.

It is their worst run of results since 2016, and they were also consigned to just one victory in the entire Six Nations campaign, which Wales have not experienced for 13 years, to increase pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac.

Replacement hooker McInally's 61st-minute try proved the difference in a poor game littered with errors and precious little memorable attacking rugby.

Alun Wyn Jones led Wales out at Parc y Scarlets on the occasion of his record breaking 149th Test

Wales suffered a late blow when flanker Justin Tipuric was ruled out due to due to tonsillitis, with Scarlets forward James Davies replacing him and Aaron Wainwright taking over from Davies among the substitutes.

Tipuric's absence meant Wales showed seven changes from the side beaten by France last time out, including a debut for Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes, but wing George North was dropped.

Russell returned for Scotland, handed a first Test start since last year's World Cup after being omitted from the squad in January following a breach of team protocol, while Hogg and lock Jonny Gray were also back following their domestic and European double-winning exploits with Exeter.

Russell had an immediate chance to open Scotland's account, but he drifted a 35-metre penalty chance wide before making amends eight minutes later as the visitors moved 3-0 ahead.

Finn Russell kicked the opening points of the Test off the tee

Wales, as they had done against France eight days ago, encountered early lineout and breakdown issues, and they could make no impact during an error-strewn opening 15 minutes.

Scotland continued to dominate territory, and they almost broke through when Hogg created space, but his pass failed to find centre Chris Harris with Wales' defence stretched.

Scotland's cohesion and general accuracy proved impressive in the blustery conditions, and it took Wales 30 minutes before they entered the Scottish 22, but their reward was immediate.

Hooker Fraser Brown got his radar wrong, overthrowing the ball at a lineout, and the Wales forwards capitalised, with Carre touching down and Dan Biggar converting for a 7-3 lead before Russell departed and Hastings kicked a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Wales prop Rhys Carre barrelled over for the opening try after a Scotland set-piece error

Wales also lost their fly-half to injury, with Biggar going off just three minutes into the second period and being replaced by Rhys Patchell.

There was a greater urgency about the Wales forwards after the break, yet the home side continued to be frustrated by a penalty count that reached double figures against them by the 50-minute mark.

Scotland went ahead in the 61st minute when an attacking lineout was driven at pace, crushing the Wales defence, and McInally touched down, giving the visitors a four-point advantage.

Scotland celebrate their crucial maul try in the second half

Leigh Halfpenny's penalty ensured a tense finish, but Scotland closed out the contest in a calm and composed fashion through Hogg's late penalty to secure a notable victory.