Wales vs Tonga: Five talking points ahead of the Cardiff clash

Five talking points as Wales welcome Tonga to the Principality Stadium on Saturday...

Big chance for Wales' fringe players to impress

Wales have just 11 Test matches left before their World Cup opener against Georgia in Japan next September, and while the vast majority of head coach Warren Gatland's squad looks to have taken shape, Saturday represents a golden opportunity for several players to push themselves forward.

The likes of uncapped Leicester back Jonah Holmes, Dragons centre Tyler Morgan, Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams, plus Dragons forwards Leon Brown and Aaron Wainwright, all fall into that category.

Jonah Holmes will make his Test debut in Cardiff on Saturday

While Tonga will not be pushovers, a much-changed Wales should still win comfortably, and Gatland will hope to see some unheralded names flourish.

Winning is a habit

Momentum counts for a lot in sport, and Wales have it by the bucket-load at present. They have not lost since suffering a 37-27 Six Nations defeat against Ireland nine months ago, reeling off victories over Italy, France, South Africa, Argentina (twice), Scotland and Australia.

Wales have won seven consecutive Tests since losing to Ireland in February

An eighth successive win achieved at Tonga's expense would equal Wales' best run since 2004/05, with South Africa looming next week. Wales have not won nine on the bounce for nearly 30 years, and they have never achieved an autumn clean sweep of victories.

Wales have sometimes struggled at home against Tier Two opposition

On paper, Tonga provide the least troublesome test of Wales' autumn series, but history suggests Gatland's team will need to be on their guard.

Tonga are currently nine positions below third-placed Wales in the world rankings, suggesting a comfortable home win, yet Wales have not always found it straightforward against Tier Two teams at home.

Hallam Amos' try earned Wales a slender 13-6 win over Georgia last autumn

They lost to Samoa in 2012 and drew with Fiji two years earlier, while narrow victories have been recorded over the likes of Fiji (11-10, 2005), Japan (33-30, 2016) and Georgia (13-6, 2017).

Ellis Jenkins is a star in the making

Wales' back-row production line continues to run with impressive productivity. Even though former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton has now retired, and the likes of Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler and James Davies are all currently injured, Gatland can still call on players like Jenkins, Wainwright, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate.

Ellis Jenkins will skipper Wales at the Principality Stadium

Flanker Jenkins, 25, has already captained Wales during his nine-cap Test career - he will do the job again on Saturday - and his consistently high-level performances are matched by an impressive tactical maturity. Looks the real deal.

Liam Williams joins Wales' 50-cap club

The Saracens back will become the latest Wales player to clock up a half-century of appearances for his country when he features against Tonga, and Williams' x-factor ability makes him a pivotal member of the current squad and, inevitably, next year's World Cup group.

Liam Williams has scored nine tries for Wales

At wing or full-back, he offers an attacking threat that creates chances, even when faced by the most water-tight of defences. As he showed for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand last year, there are few better at making something out of nothing.

Teams

Wales: 15 Jonah Holmes, 14 Liam Williams, 13 Tyler Morgan,12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Leon Brown, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Ellis Jenkins (c), 8 Seb Davies.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Josh Adams.

Tonga: 15 Vunga Lilo, 14 Viliami Lolohea, 13 Alaska Taufa, 12 Siale Piutau (c), 11 Daniel Kilioni, 10 Kurt Morath, 9 Sonatane Takulua, 1 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 2 Paula Ngauamo, 3 Ma'afu Fia, 4 Leva Fifita, 5 Sitiveni Mafi, 6 Dan Faleafa, 7 Fotu Lokotui, 8 Sione Vailanu.

Replacements: 16 Sefo Sakalia, 17 Latu Talakai, 18 Paea Fa'anunu, 19 Onehunga Havili, 20 Mike Faleafa, 21 Leon Fukofuka, 22 Kali Hala, 23 Atieli Pakalani.