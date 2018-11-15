Who would you pick in an Ireland-New Zealand combined XV?

Who would you rather have in your team, Dan Leavy or Ardie Savea?

This weekend the two best sides in the world, Ireland and the All Blacks, face off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said earlier this week: "It is one and two, so whoever wins will be the best side in the world regardless of rankings."

Though they are both expected to top their respective pools at next year's World Cup, if one of them slips up then Ireland and New Zealand could find themselves in a quarter-final tie in Japan. Saturday's game, therefore, could go a long way to putting one foot forward ahead of the tournament.

But which side has the better players? Have your say by voting for your combined XV below:

