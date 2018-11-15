New Zealand's Ryan Crotty replaces Sonny Bill Williams for Ireland Test

Ryan Crotty will start against an Ireland team ranked as the second best in the world

Ryan Crotty will replace the injured Sonny Bill Williams in New Zealand's team for the autumn Test against Ireland on Saturday.

The rest of the All Blacks side remains unchanged from the side that beat England 16-15 last weekend.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury during the match at Twickenham and was ruled out of the clash in Dublin, which will see the top two teams in the world go head to head.

Crotty's inclusion in the team means there is a place for Waikato Chiefs back Anton Lienert-Brown on the bench.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen thinks the match will be "another great challenge" saying making the most of any opportunities would be the key to claiming victory.

He added: "These are the types of Test matches that get everyone up - it's number one versus number two - and there's a real excitement that's building as we get closer to Saturday.

"We'll be playing an opponent who will want to keep the ball for long periods of time, and if they aren't getting what they want, then they'll kick and try to pressure us.

Sonny Bill Williams had to be replaced after half an hour at Twickenham

"For us, we'll need to be strong at the set piece, both on our ball and theirs, and be prepared to work hard with or without the ball.

"When the momentum comes our way, we'll need to take the opportunities that will come, as the team that makes the most of their opportunities will win the game."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt takes on his country of birth when he leads Ireland this weekend.

The match will be significant for three New Zealand players with Aaron Smith playing in his 82nd Test match where he will become the most capped All Blacks halfback in history.

Brodie Retallick and Samuel Whitelock will set a new record for an All Blacks starting lock partnership, starting in their 50th Test together.

Aaron Smith (left) warms up with Beauden Barrett during a training session in Dublin

New Zealand will retain the world number-one ranking even if number two side Ireland win in Dublin this weekend.

The All Blacks' status as the world's best team would have been under threat if they lost to England last weekend, but their victory means the back-to-back world champions will stay world number one at the start of 2019.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Liam Squire, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Kieran Read (c).

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.