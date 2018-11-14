New Zealand to host Women's Rugby World Cup in 2021

New Zealand's women will defend their World Cup crown on home soil in 2021

Holders New Zealand will host the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time in 2021, World Rugby has announced.

The decision to hand the tournament to New Zealand was confirmed in Dublin on Wednesday, with trans-Tasman rivals Australia missing out as the only other bidder at the end of the process.

It will be the first time the competition has been held in the Southern Hemisphere and just the second time outside Europe, with Canada having hosted the 2006 World Cup.

New Zealand are reigning champions, with the Black Ferns having won every Women's World Cup since their first win in 1998, apart from England's famous victory in 2014.

Games will be split between Auckland and Whangarei, with venues including the legendary Eden Park where the All Blacks have won two men's World Cup finals.

"Congratulations to New Zealand on being elected Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 host," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont in a statement.

Eden Park has hosted two All Blacks victories in World Cup finals

"With Women's Rugby World Cup attracting record crowds and broadcast audiences in each of the last three tournaments - Ireland 2017, France 2014 and England 2010 - I am in no doubt that the 2021 tournament, the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere, will continue this record-breaking trend.

"I would also like to thank Australia for its exceptional bid. We hope to welcome Australia back to bid again in the future."