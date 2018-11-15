Joe Schmidt makes four changes to Ireland team for New Zealand showdown

Joe Schmidt has made four changes from the Ireland team that beat Argentina ahead of Saturday's showdown with the All Blacks.

Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw were ruled out on Monday due to injury, while Sean O'Brien suffered a broken arm forcing Schmidt to re-think his options.

Kieran Marmion retains the No 9 jersey, while Garry Ringrose returns to the midfield alongside Bundee Aki.

As expected, Rob Kearney comes back into the side at fullback in place of Jordan Larmour, who will act as a utility back on the bench.

Rob Kearney comes in for his first international start of the season

Meanwhile, Dan Leavy replaces the injured O'Brien at open-side flanker, as Josh van Der Flier will be available as a substitute. Devin Toner starts alongside James Ryan at lock, with Iain Henderson dropping to the bench.

0:42 Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster says he believes Ireland will be confident after winning in Dublin and the 'All Blacks are beatable'. Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster says he believes Ireland will be confident after winning in Dublin and the 'All Blacks are beatable'.

This is the third time the two sides, who won the Six Nations and Rugby Championship, will meet in this World Cup cycle, with one win apiece in 2016.

Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Kieran Marmion; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rory Best (captain), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Devin Toner, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Dan Leavy, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Josh van Der Flier, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Jordan Larmour.