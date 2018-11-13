Tana Umaga says the All Blacks want to 'rectify' defeat to Ireland in Chicago

Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time in 2016

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga says New Zealand are hungry to set the record straight against Ireland.

Ten months out from the start of the World Cup, the two standout sides from this four-year cycle will face off in Dublin, with the view of laying down a serious marker ahead of the race for the Webb Ellis Cup.

And Ireland will be hoping to claim another famous victory after beating the All Blacks for the first time in Chicago in 2016 when they triumphed 40-29, although they were beaten 21-9 at home by New Zealand two weeks later.

Both Ireland and New Zealand have swept aside all before them in 2018, with one since-rectified blemish apiece on their respective records.

Umaga is under no illusions that Saturday's game has been earmarked as the most important Test for Steve Hansen's side on this tour.

"One-hundred per cent - nobody's forgotten what happened the time these two sides met [in Chicago]," the Blues head coach told Sky Sports.

"In terms of preparation for this game and also for next year, the World Cup, this game is very important for the All Blacks. Trying to gain some momentum, and just for both sides putting a seed of doubt into the other side, trying to get that leg- up through to the World Cup.

Guinness reunited former Ireland and New Zealand players Brian O’Driscoll and Tana Umaga ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Series crunch game against the All Blacks

"The All Blacks, they really want to get back over the Irish and rectify what happened in Chicago. It's something that we're very conscious of, our records and things like that. I reckon the way the Irish are going at the moment, for confidence of the All Blacks, it's important to get a good result this weekend."

Umaga can understand that this current New Zealand crop are eager to set the record straight, given that in his playing days they were always conscious of the pressures that came with their dominance over the Irish.

"I don't think there was ever a lack of respect. Yet, because obviously with the history, we were always reminded around the record that we did have with Ireland, we didn't want to be the ones to be first to lose.

"We always realised it could happen any time. So I think from that regard, there was always the respect there.

"I was part of the side in 2001 that came to Lansdowne Road and we just pulled it out of the hat in the last few minutes. Going back to that, something that was a real driver for us. Yet, now that's gone."

Ireland surrendered a 14-point lead against the All Blacks in 2001

Not discounting the importance of establishing depth and developing the game-plan ahead of the show-piece event in 2019, the first order of the day is getting wins under the belt.

"The All Blacks have blooded a lot of new players already on this tour to try and grow that depth leading into next year. Yet, as always with the All Blacks, there's always an expectation that first and foremost everything is about winning and success.

"The real focus is on finishing well and getting that success."

"I suppose as it looks to everyone, there are a few murmurings around. Everyone is a bit worried." Umaga

The tour comes at a crucial juncture for New Zealand, after the Springboks showed the world that they may indeed be human across their two epic Tests.

"I suppose as it looks to everyone, there are a few murmurings around. Everyone is a bit worried. We all have total faith from the rugby fraternity in what Steve Hansen and Ian Foster, Mike Cron, what they're developing.

"These games will give them a good gauge of where they're at and what they need to work at going forward. It really has been a tough season for them. From talking to them, they are learning a lot in developing a lot of depth."

2:41 Ardie Savea scored a try in the 79th minute to give New Zealand a 32-30 win over South Africa in Pretoria Ardie Savea scored a try in the 79th minute to give New Zealand a 32-30 win over South Africa in Pretoria

Umaga has been impressed with Ireland's development under Joe Schmidt, as they build a side capable of competing for the top prize in Japan.

"Your [Ireland's] tight five, your forward pack, I think is one of the best in the world. That's where the game is won and lost I believe.

"I think the backs will cancel out each other because they're very good at what they do. It's really around the platform and the ability for the forward pack as to which one will get the ascendancy over the other, to lay that platform. That's tough for me as a back to say to give respect for the forwards! But I think that's probably the crucial area for me, which I believe will influence the result."

Umaga is fully wary of the Irish challenge, but is tipping his native New Zealand for the victory.

"I think I have to, otherwise I wouldn't be able to get back into my own country," he laughed. "It's going to be tough, there's no doubt about it. The Irish have great confidence which is what worries you the most.

"The way they're playing at the moment with the backs, lightning on their feet. The forwards are the same, they've developed into a very tight unit which will make teams pay. But also that can assert some dominance to allow those backs to play.

"It's going to be close."