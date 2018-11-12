Ireland's Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw ruled out for New Zealand

Conor Murray has has not played since damaging his neck in June

Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of Ireland's remaining Guinness Series matches against New Zealand and the USA.

Ireland, who defeated Argentina on Saturday, face the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium on November 17 before hosting the USA the following week at the same venue.

British and Irish Lions scrum-half Murray has not played since damaging his neck on Ireland's summer tour to Australia in June.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt had admitted after Saturday's 28-17 victory that Murray was still in the running for a surprise return to take on New Zealand.

Murray was omitted from Ireland's 42-man autumn Test squad, and will now not feature this month.

"Conor Murray is accelerating through his recovery but will not join the squad during the Guinness Series window," the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) confirmed in a statement.