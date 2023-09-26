Premier League clubs make 130 team changes for Carabao Cup third round
Brentford make the fewest changes of the 17 Premier League clubs in the third round of the Carabao Cup; Burnley change every player while five top-flight clubs make 10 alterations
Last Updated: 27/09/23 7:53pm
The 17 Premier League clubs in action this midweek in the Carabao Cup made an average of eight changes to their starting line-ups from the teams which played in the league at the weekend.
Brentford made the fewest number of changes with just two alterations for their team which faced Arsenal.
Burnley changed all eleven of their starting personnel while Luton, Wolves, West Ham, Newcastle and Liverpool made ten amendments.
A congested fixture list will have been a prime factor in the sweeping changes with almost 100 Premier League players currently listed as injured just a month into the new season.
But the temptation to make changes wasn't just restricted to Premier League clubs with Championship leaders Leicester also making ten switches for their trip to Liverpool.
How many changes did your club make this midweek?
BURNLEY - ELEVEN
In - Muric, O'Shea, Delcorix, Vitinho, Cork, Berge, Odobert, Zaroury, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez, Benson
Out - Trafford, Roberts, Taylor, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Ramsey, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Amdouni, Koleosho
LUTON - TEN
In - Krul, Mengi, Andersen, Johnson, Berry, Mpanzu, Chong, Giles, Woodrow, Adebayo
Out - Kaminski, Burke, Lockyer, Bell, Kabore, Sambi Lokonga, Nakamba, Brown, Morris, Ogbene
WOLVES - TEN
In - Bentley, Doherty, S. Bueno, Toti, H. Bueno, Lemina, Gomes, Neto, Bellegarde, Cunha
Out - Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Sarabia, Doyle, Jonny, Kalajdzic
WEST HAM - TEN
In - Fabianski, Kehrer, Cornet, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, Ings
Out - Areola, Coufal, Emerson, Zouma, Aguerd, Alvarez, Bowen, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Antonio
LIVERPOOL - TEN
In - Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo, Doak, Gakpo, Jota
Out - Alisson, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz
NEWCASTLE - TEN
In - Livramento, Targett, Lacelles, Dummett, Miley, Tonali, Hall, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton
Out - Trippier, Burn, Schar, Botman, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Barnes
ARSENAL - EIGHT
In - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Havertz, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Sigoe
Out - Raya, Zinchenko, Saliba, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira, Saka, Jesus
BOURNEMOUTH - EIGHT
In - Radu, Smith, Senesi, Brooks, Rothwell, Traore, Ouattara, Semenyo
Out - Neto, Aarons, Kelly, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Solanke
MAN CITY - EIGHT
In - Ortega, Lewis, Ake, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Bobb, Grealish
Out - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Nunes, Rodri, Haaland, Foden, Doku
MAN UTD - SEVEN
In - Maguire, Varane, Mount, Amrabat, Garnacho, Martial, Pellistri
Out - Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund
CRYSTAL PALACE - SEVEN
In - Henderson, Richards, Clyne, Holding, Riedewald, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi
Out - Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Hughes, Eze, Edouard
BRIGHTON - SEVEN
In - Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Baleba, Mitoma, Fati, Pedro
Out - Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Gilmour, Adingra, Welbeck, Ferguson
FULHAM - SEVEN
In - Rodak, Ballo-Toure, Bassey, Cairney, Wilson, Iwobi, Vinicius
Out - Leno, Robinson, Ream, Reed, Pereira, Decordova-Reid, Jimenez
ASTON VILLA - FIVE
In - Olsen, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Bailey, Duran
Out - Martinez, Digne, Kamara, Zaniolo, Watkins
EVERTON - FIVE
In - Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Danjuma
Out - Young, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto
CHELSEA - FIVE
In - Chilwell, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Palmer, Maatsen
Out - Gusto, Silva, Gallagher, Sterling, Fernandez
BRENTFORD - TWO
In - Onyeka, Jorgensen
Out - Jensen, Lewis-Potter