Premier League clubs make 130 team changes for Carabao Cup third round

The 17 Premier League clubs in action this midweek in the Carabao Cup made an average of eight changes to their starting line-ups from the teams which played in the league at the weekend.

Brentford made the fewest number of changes with just two alterations for their team which faced Arsenal.

Burnley changed all eleven of their starting personnel while Luton, Wolves, West Ham, Newcastle and Liverpool made ten amendments.

A congested fixture list will have been a prime factor in the sweeping changes with almost 100 Premier League players currently listed as injured just a month into the new season.

But the temptation to make changes wasn't just restricted to Premier League clubs with Championship leaders Leicester also making ten switches for their trip to Liverpool.

How many changes did your club make this midweek?

BURNLEY - ELEVEN

In - Muric, O'Shea, Delcorix, Vitinho, Cork, Berge, Odobert, Zaroury, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez, Benson

Out - Trafford, Roberts, Taylor, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Ramsey, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Amdouni, Koleosho

LUTON - TEN

In - Krul, Mengi, Andersen, Johnson, Berry, Mpanzu, Chong, Giles, Woodrow, Adebayo

Out - Kaminski, Burke, Lockyer, Bell, Kabore, Sambi Lokonga, Nakamba, Brown, Morris, Ogbene

WOLVES - TEN

In - Bentley, Doherty, S. Bueno, Toti, H. Bueno, Lemina, Gomes, Neto, Bellegarde, Cunha

Out - Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Sarabia, Doyle, Jonny, Kalajdzic

WEST HAM - TEN

In - Fabianski, Kehrer, Cornet, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, Ings

Out - Areola, Coufal, Emerson, Zouma, Aguerd, Alvarez, Bowen, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Antonio

LIVERPOOL - TEN

In - Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo, Doak, Gakpo, Jota

Out - Alisson, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

NEWCASTLE - TEN

In - Livramento, Targett, Lacelles, Dummett, Miley, Tonali, Hall, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

Out - Trippier, Burn, Schar, Botman, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Barnes

ARSENAL - EIGHT

In - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Havertz, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Sigoe

Out - Raya, Zinchenko, Saliba, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira, Saka, Jesus

BOURNEMOUTH - EIGHT

In - Radu, Smith, Senesi, Brooks, Rothwell, Traore, Ouattara, Semenyo

Out - Neto, Aarons, Kelly, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Solanke

MAN CITY - EIGHT

In - Ortega, Lewis, Ake, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Bobb, Grealish

Out - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Nunes, Rodri, Haaland, Foden, Doku

MAN UTD - SEVEN

In - Maguire, Varane, Mount, Amrabat, Garnacho, Martial, Pellistri

Out - Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

CRYSTAL PALACE - SEVEN

In - Henderson, Richards, Clyne, Holding, Riedewald, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi

Out - Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Hughes, Eze, Edouard

BRIGHTON - SEVEN

In - Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Baleba, Mitoma, Fati, Pedro

Out - Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Gilmour, Adingra, Welbeck, Ferguson

FULHAM - SEVEN

In - Rodak, Ballo-Toure, Bassey, Cairney, Wilson, Iwobi, Vinicius

Out - Leno, Robinson, Ream, Reed, Pereira, Decordova-Reid, Jimenez

ASTON VILLA - FIVE

In - Olsen, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Bailey, Duran

Out - Martinez, Digne, Kamara, Zaniolo, Watkins

EVERTON - FIVE

In - Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Danjuma

Out - Young, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto

CHELSEA - FIVE

In - Chilwell, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Palmer, Maatsen

Out - Gusto, Silva, Gallagher, Sterling, Fernandez

BRENTFORD - TWO

In - Onyeka, Jorgensen

Out - Jensen, Lewis-Potter