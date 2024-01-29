Dan Azeez believes Joshua Buatsi is 'rattled' ahead of Saturday's fight | 'He threw a tantrum!'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Azeez believes he will walk away from the Joshua Buatsi fight with a win and the spectacle will be even bigger following the postponement from October Dan Azeez believes he will walk away from the Joshua Buatsi fight with a win and the spectacle will be even bigger following the postponement from October

There is one over-riding focus in Dan Azeez’s mind. He’s not dwelling on the possibility of a future world title fight. He’s not worrying about how defeat might impact his career.

All the Lewisham man is thinking is: "Beat JB."

Azeez fights Croydon's Joshua Buatsi on Saturday at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports.

They are two of the most highly ranked contenders in the light-heavyweight division and victory would put the winner on course for a championship fight.

The south Londoners also share a long history. They've sparred together for years and know each other well. But any friendship has been put under serious strain, by agreeing to fight and then having the contest postponed from October of last year.

Azeez hurt his back and was pulled out of the fight a few days before it was originally meant to take place.

"I wasn't fit to box," Azeez told Sky Sports. "I feel good, pleased it's been rescheduled because it's a very important fight.

"Two undefeated fighters," he continued. "Like Riddick Bowe vs Evander Holyfield, they were undefeated fighters. You can't let them fights go. I'm so happy I was able to get the fight on."

He wants to have a fight with Buatsi that will go down as a classic in British boxing.

"Josh is the perfect dance partner," Azeez said. "From our spars, they're never boring so I can't imagine what this is going to be like. 10 ounce gloves. He can whack. I've got a bit of dig on me too."

Buatsi voicing doubts about the injury that caused the delay to the fight did irritate Azeez.

"It does but everyone's got an opinion, everyone's always going to say something. I can't let it get under my skin," Azeez said.

"This is someone I know, do you know what I mean? But if that's what he wants to think, that's up to him. I know the truth.

"He's an Olympian, he's used to everything going his way and when it didn't, threw a tantrum. But it's fine. It's not that deep. He can let it out on February 3," Azeez added.

"He's used to everything going his way and it not happening when he wanted it, it might have rattled him a bit."

Azeez though is not counting on that new-found antagonism disrupting Buatsi in the contest itself.

"I envision the best Buatsi in every aspect. Cool. Calm," he said. "Because that's how I build up myself.

"If I start thinking of him with weaknesses and then it doesn't happen what then? So I build up a monster in my head. Someone who's unfazed. And it's not someone I don't know. I've been in there with him.

"I know this guy," Azeez concluded. "Coming up this guy was the man. He's the guy I was looking at. He's the person I was watching."

That's what Azeez is fighting for now. If he wins, if he beats Buatsi, he becomes "the man".

"I just want to get in there," he said. "The goal's still the same, the mission's still the same. It's just been a bit more time."

