World Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, dates, results and Crucible schedule as Ronnie O'Sullivan targets eighth title
Judd Trump, Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy among players looking to stop Ronnie O'Sullivan winning record eighth World Snooker Championship; tournament runs from April 20 to May 6 at The Crucible in Sheffield, with champion taking home £500,000 and £40,000 awarded for 147 break
Last Updated: 26/04/24 11:10pm
The 2024 World Snooker Championship takes place in Sheffield between April 20 and May 6 with Ronnie O'Sullivan targeting a record eighth title.
O'Sullivan won the World Championship in 2022 to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible crowns and comes into the 2024 event having won five titles so far this season, including The Masters and the UK Championship for a record eighth time each.
Ding Junhui, Mark Williams and Luca Brecel are among the seeds to have fallen in the first round, but O'Sullivan beat Jackson Page to reach round two, while Judd Trump saw off Hossein Vafaei.
David Gilbert dispatched Robert Milkins 13-4 to become the first player through to the quarter-finals.
Second-round draw - Best of 25 frames (seeding number in brackets)
David Gilbert 13-4 (16) Robert Milkins
Stephen Maguire vs (8) Shaun Murphy
Joe O'Connor vs (12) Kyren Wilson
(13) John Higgins vs (4) Mark Allen
(3) Judd Trump vs (14) Tom Ford
Jak Jones vs Si Jiahui
Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham
Ryan Day vs (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan
Full first-round results - Best of 19 frames (seeding number in brackets)
(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
(16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor
(12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
(13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones
(4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
(6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
(7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
(10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
(15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page
World Snooker Championship 2024 - second-round schedule
Saturday April 27
10am
Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy
Judd Trump vs Tom Ford
2.30pm
John Higgins vs Mark Allen
Jak Jones vs Si Jiahui
7pm
Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson
Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham
World Snooker Championship - tournament format
- Round one (last 32) - best of 19 frames
- Round two (last 16) - best of 25 frames
- Quarter-finals - best of 25 frames
- Semi-finals - best of 33 frames
- Final - best of 35 frames
Sunday April 28
10am
Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy
Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan
2.30pm
John Higgins vs Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham
7pm
Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson
Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan
Monday April 29
1pm
Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson
Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan
7pm
John Higgins vs Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham
Quarter-finals - Tuesday April 30-Wednesday May 1
Semi-finals - Thursday May 2, Friday May 3, Saturday May 4
Final - Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6
Where is the World Snooker Championship held?
The Crucible Theatre, in the heart of Sheffield, has staged the World Championship every year since 1977 and the venue's current contract runs until 2027.
O'Sullivan recently told The Sun that he would like to see the World Championship moved, suggesting Saudi Arabia and China as alternatives.
What do you get for making a maximum 147 break?
Any player who makes a maximum break at the World Championship will receive £40,000, with 14 having been made over the years - including two in the 2023 tournament.
Kyren Wilson achieved the feat in the opening round before Selby became the first player to hit a 147 in a final during his 18-15 defeat to Brecel.
World Snooker Championship prize money
- Winner - £500,000
- Runner-up - £200,000
- Semi-final exit - £100,000
- Quarter-final exit - £50,000
- Second-round exit - £30,000
- First-round exit - £20,000
World Snooker Championship - last 10 winners
2023: Luca Brecel
2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2021: Mark Selby
2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2019: Judd Trump
2018: Mark Williams
2017: Mark Selby
2016: Mark Selby
2015: Stuart Bingham
2014: Mark Selby