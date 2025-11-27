UK Championship snooker draw, schedule and results: Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Mark Williams, John Higgins and more play in York

Ronnie O'Sullivan has won the UK Championship eight times, most recently in 2023

Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his bid for a record-extending ninth UK Championship snooker title against China's Zhou Yuelong.

The Rocket, seeded sixth in York, will get his tournament under way at 1pm on Tuesday at the York Barbican.

World No 1 and defending champion Judd Trump is in action on the opening afternoon on Saturday against 2004 winner and two-time runner-up Stephen Maguire.

Judd Trump won his second UK Championship title last year, beating Barry Hawkins 10-8 in the final

The final will be held on Sunday December 7.

Trump beat Barry Hawkins 10-8 in the 2024 final, a year after O'Sullivan defeated Ding Junhui 10-7 to add to previous victories at this tournament in 1993, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

All matches up to the final are best of 11 frames, with the final then the best of 19.

China's Wu Yize won the previous snooker ranking event, the International Championship in his homeland

UK Championship snooker - first-round draw

Player seeding in brackets

Judd Trump (1) vs Stephen Maguire

Si Jiahui (16) vs Ryan Day

Ding Junhui (9) vs Xu Si

Mark Allen (8) vs Scott Donaldson

Mark Williams (5) vs David Gilbert

Xiao Guodong (12) vs Pang Junxu

Wu Yize (13) vs Michael Holt

Neil Robertson (4) vs Julien Leclercq

Kyren Wilson (3) vs Elliot Slessor

Barry Hawkins (14) vs David Lilley

Mark Selby (11) vs Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan (6) vs Zhou Yuelong

John Higgins (7) vs Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy (10) vs Lyu Haotian

Gary Wilson (15) vs Zhang Anda

Zhao Xintong (2) vs Long Zehuang

UK Championship snooker - first-round schedule

All times UK and Ireland

Saturday November 29

1pm: Judd Trump vs Stephen Maguire

1pm: Si Jiahui vs Ryan Day

7pm: John Higgins vs Ben Woollaston

7pm: Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian

Sunday November 30

1pm: Wu Yize vs Michael Holt

1pm: Neil Robertson vs Julien Leclercq

7pm: Xiao Guodong vs Pang Junxu

7pm: Mark Williams vs David Gilbert

Monday December 1

1pm: Ding Junhui vs Xu Si

1pm: Zhao Xintong vs Long Zehuang

7pm: Gary Wilson vs Zhang Anda

7pm: Mark Allen vs Scott Donaldson

Tuesday December 2