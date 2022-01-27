Australian Open: Britain's Alfie Hewett beaten by Shingo Kunieda in men's wheelchair singles final

Shingo Kunieda (L) of Japan and Alfie Hewett of Britain hold the winner's and runner-up's trophies

Alfie Hewett's bid for a second Australian Open title in two days fell just short as he was beaten by Shingo Kunieda in the final of the wheelchair men's singles.

Having won a ninth consecutive Grand Slam doubles title with Gordon Reid on Wednesday, Hewett was looking to claim a first singles crown in Melbourne.

But Japan's Kunieda proved too strong, cementing his status as the greatest exponent of his sport with a 7-5 3-6 6-2 victory to claim a 26th slam singles crown and 11th at Melbourne Park.

Absolutely gutted to have come so close once again. But I lost to the better man today, some outrageous tennis played there in the final set. Congrats @shingokunieda



I shall try to come back stronger. Australia 2022 it’s been fun, see you next year 🇦🇺✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/CCWDbDseIq — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) January 27, 2022

"I thought it was a great display of wheelchair tennis all round," Hewett said. "I managed to control some of my emotions in the second set and played some smarter tennis and then in the third set he played one of his best performances. As much as I'm gutted now I can be proud of the efforts I put in out there."

Alcott beaten in farewell appearance

The quad wheelchair final was centre stage on Rod Laver Arena as Australian hero Dylan Alcott played the last match of his glittering career. It did not have the perfect ending, with Alcott losing 7-5 6-0 to Dutchman Sam Schroder and failing to win the title for the first time since 2014, but that will do nothing to change his legacy.

Alcott thanked the Australian Open organisers in his on-court speech, saying: "Thank you so much for changing my life but also backing someone who's disabled to be the front of your brand.

"You changed my life but, judging by the award I got a couple of days ago, you'll help change some other lives as well. My biggest thanks of all goes to everybody watching today. I'm really the luckiest guy in the world and I didn't need to win today to realise that. It would have been nice to win. But I'm still the luckiest guy that I've ever met.

Not my day today - but can’t begin to tell you how grateful I am for every single one of you for changing my life.



I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Thank you for making me feel worthy. I’m the luckiest guy in the world #ausopen pic.twitter.com/27FJOX00KW — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January 27, 2022

"People with disabilities are getting not only the recognition but we are integrated in our society. That's the reason I get out of bed."

Dutchwoman Diede De Groot made it six successive slam titles in the women's wheelchair singles, beating Aniek Van Koot 6-1 6-1.

