Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie defeats Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach fourth round and continue title defence

Cameron Norrie in action at Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie continued the defence of his Indian Wells title with a three-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili to advance to the fourth round on Monday.

The British men's No 1 beat Basilashvili 3-6 6-3 6-1 in one hour and 45 minutes to set up a clash with Jenson Brooksby, who progressed thanks to a surprise win over world No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Norrie had beaten Basilashvili in the final of last year's Indian Wells meet to clinch his maiden ATP Masters title.

His latest win means he has now lost just two of his last 14 matches, a run that includes beating Reilly Opelka in the final of last month's Delray Beach Open as well as victories over the likes of Ugo Humbert, Karen Khachanov, rising talent Sebastian Korda, and Tsitsipas.

Moving on in the desert 🏜🌵😈 pic.twitter.com/XrMGBHq42E — Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) March 15, 2022

"Jenson's not the most traditional player. He's a tricky player, and he's got good hands," said Norrie of his next opponent Brooksby.

"I've always wanted to play him and feel what it's like to play him. I'm looking forward to that, and it's a little bit of a rivalry.

"He went to Baylor, which is Texas Christian University's rival school [where Norrie went] so hopefully I can get him on that one."

Elsewhere in the draw, Rafael Nadal extended his winning run to 17 matches by beating Britain's Dan Evans in straight sets to reach the last-16.

Nadal, who hit back from 5-2 down in the deciding set against USA's Korda in the previous round, won 7-5 6-3 against the British No 2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal advanced to the Indian Wells Masters round-of-16 stage following a straight-sets, 7-5, 6-3, victory over Dan Evans Rafael Nadal advanced to the Indian Wells Masters round-of-16 stage following a straight-sets, 7-5, 6-3, victory over Dan Evans

The 35-year-old Spaniard has won all 17 of his matches in 2022, including beating Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title and overcoming Norrie to win the Mexican Open.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said: "I started playing better and better and think I finished the match well, so that's important for the confidence and playing a tough opponent like Dan.

"It's a good victory for me, so I'm very happy to beat Dan in the third round and happy to be here.

"The match in the beginning was difficult. He put me under some pressure combining his great slice backhand and the bounce has been quite low.

"It was not easy in the windy conditions here to put him in a tough position, but I hit a couple of passing shots in some important moments."

Medvedev surrenders No 1 ranking

Daniil Medvedev lost his world No 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic after being defeated by Gael Monfils in their third round contest.

Monfils let out a roar as he secured the 4-6 6-3 6-1 upset on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd.

He has now set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. Alcaraz dismissed countryman Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-0 in his latest match.

"I'm quite happy right now - I'm in my zone," Monfils said. "I moved quite good and then I changed the speed quite a lot.

"I knew I was in great shape and tough to beat," he added. "It's always special to beat a world No 1.

It was the first time in 13 years Gael Monfils beat the No 1 ranked player in the world

The Frenchman handed Medvedev the break in the ninth game of the first set with a pair of double faults and two forehand errors, as the reigning US Open champion dropped just four points on his serve in the opener.

But Medvedev lost the momentum in the second set, unable to convert on five of six break point opportunities.

Monfils broke him in the fourth game with a backhand winner and again in the eighth with a fiery forehand.

Overcoming obvious exhaustion, Monfils won the first four games of the final set as Medvedev was unable to set up a single break point opportunity.

It was the first time in 13 years that 35-year-old Monfils beat the No 1 ranked player in the world. Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, will move back to the top of the ATP Rankings next Monday.