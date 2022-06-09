Harriet Dart reaches first WTA quarter-final in Nottingham after saving three match points

Harriet Dart has secured her first ever WTA quarter-final at the Nottingham Open.

Britain's Harriet Dart saved three match points to reach her first WTA quarter-final with a dramatic tie-break victory over Italian third seed Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Open.

On another rain-affected day in Nottingham, Dart returned to court tied at one set all with the world number 26 having clawed level before play was suspended on Wednesday.

With a tense decider remaining on serve, the 25-year-old was on the brink of exiting the competition at 40-0 down in the 10th game but she dug in to eventually progress 5-7 6-4 7-6 (3) and claim a personal milestone.

Her reward for a gruelling victory, which took two hours and 34 minutes over the two days, is a last-eight meeting with sixth-seeded American Alison Riske, who overcame 2019 champion Caroline Garcia 6-4 7-5.

Earlier, fellow Briton Lily Miyazaki was defeated 6-2 7-6 (4) by Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, while top seed Maria Sakkari kept herself on course for the title after she came from a set down to beat Canadian Rebecca Marino 1-6 6-3 6-3.

Liam Broady beat Finland's Otto Virtanen to progress.

In the men's draw, British number five Liam Broady progressed to the last eight but there was disappointment for compatriot Jay Clarke.

Broady, ranked 144th in the world, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Finland's Otto Virtanen 2-6 7-5 6-2, while Clarke lost 6-4 6-4 to Australian third seed Jordan Thompson.

Raducanu on course to play at Wimbledon

Raducanu had to retire in Nottingham, adding to a long list of injuries she has suffered this year.

Emma Raducanu remains on course to play at Wimbledon later this month but will not feature in next week's Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

The US Open champion was forced to retire against Viktorija Golubic at the Rothesay Open on Tuesday after only seven games due to a side injury.

Raducanu, who was making her first competitive appearance on home soil since her stunning New York triumph, felt discomfort as early as the opening game in Nottingham and was unable to complete the first-round tie.

It had thrown into doubt the hopes of the British No 1 featuring at the All England Club, but a scan appears to have allayed those fears.