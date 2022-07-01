Wimbledon 2022, day six: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Liam Broady, Katie Boulter in Saturday action

Britain's Katie Boulter is in action at Wimbledon on Saturday

Katie Boulter is hoping to emulate her beloved Leicester City by continuing her push for unlikely Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon on Saturday, where fellow Brit Liam Broady also features.

The British No 3 produced the biggest win of her career when she saw off last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pilskova on Thursday, defeating the sixth seed 3-6 7-6 6-4 to book her first appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam.

Leicester City were 5,000-1 outsiders when they claimed the Premier League title in 2016, with the 25-year-old taking inspiration from her hometown club's surprise success as she chases her own unique piece of sporting history.

"I hope I can take a leaf out of their [Leicester City's] book," Boulter said after her victory. "I've got a lot of support from the Foxes. Yeah, they were something else that year. Maybe I can hopefully create that this year.

"I'm going to take one step at a time, of course. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. I knew I've put the work in to win some rounds here. I just hope I can keep that going, keep the momentum going."

Boulter won't return to Centre Court for her third-round match against France's Harmony Tan, who knocked out Serena Williams earlier in the tournament, with their clash the opening contest scheduled on Court No 2.

Harmony Tan came through a final-set tie-break to stun Serena Williams

"I actually watched her match against Serena," Boulter added. "She makes it very difficult. There's a reason she's beaten some really good players this week. I expect nothing less than her to go out there and enjoy herself when I play her. It's going to be a tough battle."

Also through to the third round for the first time is British wildcard Liam Broady, who takes on Alex de Minaur - Boulter's boyfriend - in the opening match on Court No 1.

Liam Broady is looking to reach the second week of Wimbledon for the first time

Broady needed five sets to see off Lukas Klein in the opening round and came through a final-set decider against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in round two, while De Minaur is chasing another British conquest after defeating Jack Draper to reach the last 32.

Who else is in action on Saturday?

Iga Swiatek looks to extend her winning streak to a historic 38 matches, which would break the record held by Martina Hingis, with the top seed out on Court No 1 against France's Alize Cornet.

Centre Court opens with American teenager and French Open runner-up Coco Gauff facing compatriot Amanda Anisimova.

Iga Swiatek is searching for a third Grand Slam victory

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova takes on fourth seed Paula Badosa, with Rafael Nadal headlining the Centre Centre court action, as he continues his push for a calendar Grand Slam.

Nadal - a winner of the event in 2008 and 2010 - has reached the semi-finals in his last two Wimbledon appearances and arrived in SW19 with victories at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

The 36-year-old takes on Lorenzo Sonego as he tries to move a step closer to a 23rd Grand Slam victory and continues to re-find his form on the grass after being away from the surface since 2019.

Nick Kyrgios faces an enthralling third-round encounter against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas amid heightened scrutiny, following the Australian spitting towards a spectator during his first-round triumph against Paul Jubb.

The 2014 Wimbledon quarter-finalist was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament, although Kyrgios responded with a dominant win over Filip Krajinovic to reach round three.

