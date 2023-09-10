US Open: Daniil Medvedev says he will have to be the 'best-ever version' of himself to beat Novak Djokovic in final

Daniil Medvedev admits he will have to be the "best-ever version of myself" if he is to deny Novak Djokovic an historic 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday.

Medvedev shocked defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Friday to move into the final, denying tennis fans the blockbuster finish to the Grand Slam season they had been hoping to see.

A final involving former-US Open champions Medvedev and three-time winner Djokovic is one of obvious high quality but not the next chapter in tennis' hottest rivalry of Djokovic and Alcaraz that has had the sport buzzing.

Nonetheless, there will be some juicy subplots to Sunday's final with Djokovic hunting a fourth title in New York.

After his latest victory, Medvedev pulled off a remarkable feat in a year that's been largely dominated by Djokovic and Alcaraz - he's now the only player to have wins over both of them this year.

The No 3-ranked Russian defeated Djokovic in the semi-finals of Dubai and now Alcaraz in the last four of the US Open.

Both of them were sitting pretty as world No 1 at the time.

The last time Djokovic and Medvedev clashed at the US Open was the 2021 final, where the Russian claimed his only major so far and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

"The challenge is you are playing a guy who has won 23 Grand Slams and I have only one," said Medvedev, who also reached the 2019 final losing to Rafael Nadal and will be appearing in his third US Open final in five years and his fifth Grand Slam title match in all.

"When I beat him here I managed to play better than myself and I need to do it again there is no other way."

"Novak is going to be his best version on Sunday, and I have to be the best-ever version of myself if I want to try to beat him."

Djokovic, meanwhile, has a record of 26 wins and one loss in Grand Slam matches this year with one contest left.

He will return to world No 1 on Monday but the 36-year-old says the majors are what keeps him motivated.

"No doubt that the Grand Slams are the biggest goals and objectives that I have. So I set my schedule so that I could perform at my best in these tournaments, and that's what happened again this year," said Djokovic.

"Playing in all four finals of all four Slams in a season is amazing. It's the highest achievement I can think about when I start the season. That's what I dream about, that's what I really wanted, that's where I want to be, in this kind of position.

"There is another match left, so of course the conversation will be probably even better if I win the title. But definitely whatever happens, I'm extremely proud and content with what I have achieved this year."

Grand Slam 24 is in sight

Djokovic is tantalisingly close to winning a 24th Grand Slam title in what is "another shot for history".

Victory for the soon-to-be world No 1 in his 10th US Open final appearance would move him level with Margaret's Court's tally, equalling her record Grand Slam singles haul.

"Every time in a Grand Slam final it's another shot for history, you know, and I'm aware of it - and of course, I'm very proud of it," said Djokovic. "But again, I don't have much time, nor do I allow myself to reflect on these things or think about the history too much in this sense.

"When I did that in the past, like the '21 final here, I was maybe overwhelmed with the occasion and the opportunity, and I underperformed.

"So, I don't want this to happen again, and will just focus on what needs to be done and tactically prepare myself for that match."

Who are the experts predicting will win?

Sky Sports analyst Karthi Gnanasegaram says:

"Medvedev played amazingly well in the semi-final. I do though think Djokovic has been through the 24th scenario already so I think this time he does it. I think he'll be calmer than he was in 2021. He knows Medvedev. I think Djokovic in four sets for the final. If Medvedev plays like he did [in the semi-final] I think it'll be really tough. But I don't think he will play like he did."

Commentator Jonathan Overend says:

"I think 2021 will play on Novak's mind and I think Daniil is more than capable of repeating that actually. But I just think Novak looked so determined to withstand the Shelton onslaught in the semi-final. He just looked so good, so strong. And when Shelton had one amazing moment, it was inevitable that Novak would then respond with two or three moments in his favour and that just sucked belief from the stadium, not so much Shelton but the stadium. I think he can do the same to Medvedev. I think Daniil will have some big moments but I think Novak will win the big points and I think Novak will win and I think he'll win in straight sets."

