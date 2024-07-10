Wimbledon: Alex De Minaur pulls out of Novak Djokovic quarter-final due to injury

Alex De Minaur has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of his quarter-final with Novak Djokovic due to a hip injury.

De Minaur, the boyfriend of British number one Katie Boulter, sustained the issue at the end of his fourth-round victory over Arthur Fils on Monday.

The ninth seed played down the scare despite an initial shake of the head in the direction of his box on Court One, but shortly after midday on the day of his scheduled Centre Court clash with Djokovic, De Minaur pulled out of the Championships.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Obviously not an announcement I wanted to make by any means," De Minaur said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"Yeah, I'm devastated but had to pull out due to a hip injury."

The walkover places Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the 13th time in his career, equalling Roger Federer for the most by a man in tournament history.

Image: The walkover means Novak Djokovic goes through to a record-equalling 13th men's semi-final at Wimbledon

The second-seeded Djokovic has won seven of his men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon.

De Minaur added on his injury: "I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against Fils and got a scan yesterday. It confirmed this was the injury and with high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court.

"It is no secret that at this stage of my career, it was the biggest match of my career.

"I knew the results yesterday but hoped I would wake up today and feel some sort of miracle.

"The problem with me going out and playing is one stretch, one slide, one anything can make this injury go from three to six weeks to four months."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Hamburg Open (ATP 500) 15-21 July

Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Swiss Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Bastad Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Palermo Ladies Open (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Iasi Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Umag Open (ATP 250) 21-26 July

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.