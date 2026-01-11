Poland win United Cup tennis after ending Switzerland player Belinda Bencic's nine-match streak, which included beating Iga Swiatek
Poland's world No 2 Iga Swiatek beaten in both of her singles matches across last weekend of United Cup, with defeat to Coco Gauff in semi-final tie followed by loss to Belinda Bencic in final; Poland still win team title with victory secured in decisive mixed doubles clash vs Switzerland
Sunday 11 January 2026 13:39, UK
Poland secured a maiden United Cup title at last after snapping Switzerland star Belinda Bencic's nine-match winning streak at the mixed-gender team tournament in Australia.
Bencic had gone unbeaten across five women's singles matches - including beating world No 2 Iga Swiatek earlier on Sunday - and four mixed-doubles contests alongside compatriot Jakub Paul.
However, she and Paul were then defeated by Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski in the decisive rubber in Sydney as Poland won 2-1 and finally picked up the United Cup trophy after losing to Germany in the 2024 final and then USA in the 2025 showpiece.
United Cup champions
- 2023: USA (beat Italy 4-0 in final)
- 2024: Germany (beat Poland 2-1 in final)
- 2025: USA (beat Poland 2-0 in final)
- 2026: Poland (beat Switzerland 2-1 in final)
Poland had levelled the final at 1-1 when Hubert Hurkacz beat 40-year-old Stan Wawrinka - who recently announced he will retire from tennis at the end of 2026 - in a three-set men's battle.
Bencic, 28, rallied from a set down to defeat Swiatek in the tie-opening women's singles, pouncing on 36 unforced errors from the six-time Grand Slam champion to triumph 3-6 6-0 6-3.
Swiatek struggles in singles - but cherishes Poland victory
Swiatek lost both of her singles matches on a difficult weekend, with Sunday's defeat from a set up on Bencic following Saturday's straight-sets loss to Coco Gauff in the semi-final against USA.
Swiatek has now lost four consecutive matches against Gauff, having won 11 of her first 12 contests with the American.
The 24-year-old had a big smile on her face after Poland's United Cup victory, though, saying on the court: "Third time lucky, we have made it! Not lucky, because we have worked really hard!
"It was such a team effort. I am really happy we won and I will always remember it. It shows how big we are in tennis and maybe we can inspire the next generation.
"The only thing I maybe did today was get Belinda [Bencic] tired! Even though my singles performance wasn't perfect, I really felt the support. My team got my spirits up."
Swiatek will turn her attention to the Australian Open from January 18 as she aims to make it past the semi-finals for the first time.
She lost to eventual champion Madison Keys in the last four in 2025, while she also suffered a semi-final exit to Danielle Collins in 2022.
World No 11 Bencic is yet to go beyond the fourth round in Melbourne but her superb form in Australia this week, which included wins over Jasmine Paolini and Elise Mertens as well as Swiatek, should give the Swiss No 1 real confidence of a deep run.
