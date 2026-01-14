Australian Open Million Dollar One Point Slam: Amateur player Jordan Smith wins event after beating Jannik Sinner en route to huge jackpot
Jordan Smith defeated world No 2 and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner on his way to winning the Million Dollar One Point Slam; star-studded field included Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff among other players as well as some celebrities
Wednesday 14 January 2026 14:48, UK
Sydney amateur Jordan Smith beat Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner on his way to claiming the one million dollar first prize at the One Point Slam.
The innovative competition, with all matches lasting only one point, featured a star-studded field but it was Smith, who won a regional qualifying competition to take part, that emerged as the unlikely recipient of the $1m AUD (£490,000) winner-takes-all prize.
In the final, Smith defeated British-born Taiwanese player Joanna Garland, who had played fearlessly to beat Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic - only to miss her big opportunity.
Since 2024, only two men have won an event that both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had entered
Andrey Rublev, Madrid 2024
Jordan Smith, 1 Point Slam 2026
The event debuted last year but on a much smaller stage and without either the star power or the big prize pot.
With the US Open raising the stakes for the preliminary week with its mixed doubles revamp, the Australian Open responded by taking the One Point Slam to Rod Laver Arena and tempting the sport's biggest names and a sell-out crowd.
The inclusion of amateurs and celebrities - Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou did not come close to hitting a ball but had fans rushing from their seats for a glimpse - gave the event a different dimension and the nerves amid the pro ranks were palpable, not least because they only had one serve each.
Sinner and Coco Gauff were among those to blow their opportunity by netting serves, with the server of each contest decided by a game of rock, paper, scissors.
Iga Swiatek beat both Flavio Cobolli and Francis Tiafoe, Amanda Anisimova saw off Daniil Medvedev, and a delighted Maria Sakkari toppled Carlos Alcaraz.
But it was Garland that outdid them all, the world No 117, who lost in Australian Open qualifying on Tuesday, showcasing some impressive shots before missing a final backhand.
