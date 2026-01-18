Australian Open: Britain's Arthur Fery records statement first-round win over Wimbledon quarter-finalist Flavio Cobolli

Britain's world No 186 Arthur Fery recorded a statement first-round win over Wimbledon quarter-finalist Flavio Cobolli on his Australian Open debut.

The 23-year-old Londoner impressed hugely on John Cain Arena in a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-1 victory against an out-of-sorts Cobolli, who was struggling with stomach problems.

Fery, who is ranked down at world No 186, was playing in just his fifth main-draw match at a major having powered through the qualifying rounds without dropping a set, form that prompted his mother, former tennis professional Olivia, to ​make the trip to Australia.

Qualifying heroics

Arthur Fery has become the third British qualifier in the Open Era to win a Men's Singles main draw match at the Australian Open after Nick Fulwood (1987) and Daniel Evans (2019)



The win comes six months after Fery toppled 20th seed Alexei Popyrin on home soil at Wimbledon, so being paired with the equivalent player here could have been considered a good omen.

How Fery shrugged off VAR drama to post a statement win...

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He got better and better as the contest went on, completely dominating the final stages as he won eight of the last nine games, with Italian Cobolli appearing to be feeling unwell.

A lengthy first set saw both players call for video reviews, Cobolli in the seventh game after Fery appeared to have broken serve, with his opponent arguing the British player had touched the net before the ball had bounced wide.

Fery, the British No 7, challenged in the ninth game when he believed Cobolli had hit an underarm serve while a ball boy was still moving.

Both were obvious calls - with Fery on the right side both times - yet, in scenes all too familiar to Premier League football fans, the outcome took several minutes with the players left waiting impatiently to continue.

Fery did not allow the incidents to distract him, saying "I didn't know what was going on there, but I knew it was worth it. When I asked for the video replay, I knew the ball kid was still running, so it was worth the wait."

He put behind him the disappointment of failing to serve out the opening set by breezing through the tie-break, where he was helped by some poor errors from his erratic opponent.

Image: Fery was born in France but grew up in Wimbledon

Cobolli had largely been the aggressor but Fery - who is listed at a generous 5ft 9in by the ATP but compensates for his lack of height with terrific athleticism and a fast arm - stepped closer to the baseline in the second set and earned his reward.

He is also not afraid to come to the net and a terrific returning game earned him a break to take the second set, while Cobolli was a beaten man in the third, with the Italian calling the trainer after three games and unable to find any response.

While Fery's father and siblings watched in the early hours back home, his mother Olivia, herself a former professional tennis player, made the trip to Melbourne after his final qualifying win.

"When I won that last round, she asked me if she could come," said Fery. "I said, 'Of course, it would be nice to have you here'. It's obviously a long way, but at least I made it worth it. She can see at least two matches - hopefully more."

Who is Arthur Fery?

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fery's father Loic is also involved in professional sport as the owner and president of French top-flight football club Lorient.

Fery, who was born in France but grew up in Wimbledon, said: "It definitely really helped when I was younger in my development to have two parents who know how pro sport works and the pressures of it and keeping a good balance. I'm very lucky for that."

A standout junior, he chose to delay his transition to the professional game to go to Stanford University, while his progress has also been held up by struggles with bone bruising in his arm - the same injury which is keeping Jack Draper off court.

Since his win over Popyrin in four sets at Wimbledon, Fery has built up plenty of momentum across the ATP Challenger Tour.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In August, he claimed his first Challenger title in Barranquilla, finished runner-up at the Athens Challenger in November and reached a further three quarter-finals - leading him to a career-high ranking of world No 185.

Fery's impressive form also saw him rewarded with a spot on the Lexus Great Britain Davis Cup team for the first time during their play-off against Poland back in September. He recorded a victory on debut against Olaf Pieczkowski.

He next faces Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Fery said: "I just feel really confident. I feel I don't have to overplay to play with guys like that."

Norrie comes through five-set epic against Bonzi

Cameron Norrie added to a strong opening day for British hopes in Melbourne by coming through a five-set epic that lasted three hours and 39 minutes against France's Benjamin Bonzi.

Norrie, seeded 26th, is the top-ranked Brit in the men's draw following the withdrawal of Jack Draper to injury prior to the tournament, but he was in danger of suffering an early exit when trailing Bonzi 2-1 in sets.

Norrie had taken the opener in devastating fashion, needing only 24 minutes to beat Bonzi to love. But the match thereafter was anything but routine.

Bonzi claimed the next set via a tie-break before edging the third 6-3 to have Norrie in big trouble.

But the 30-year-old showed all of his trademark grit to battle back and take the next two sets to set up a clash with American Emilio Nava in the next round.as he prevailed 6-0, 6-7 (2-7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.