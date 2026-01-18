Emma Raducanu eager to 'improve a lot more' after Australian Open first-round win over Mananchaya Sawangkaew
Emma Raducanu battled back from 3-1 down in the opening set of her first-round win over Mananchaya Sawangkaew; British No 1 credited the support of one Australian super-fan in the stands with helping inspire her comeback as she inherits new 'Raddo' nickname
Sunday 18 January 2026 15:03, UK
Emma Raducanu was thrilled with her straight-sets win in the opening round of the Australian Open on Sunday, but insists she can "improve a lot more".
After a slow start to the match against Thailand's world No 195 Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Raducanu won 10 of the final 11 games to cruise to a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
The 23-year-old had a rushed build-up for the tournament because of injury, only returning to the court in late December as a result of a foot problem that had lingered since the end of last season.
- Latest scores & schedule from Melbourne 🦘🐨
- Order of Play | Men's & Women's Draw 🔃
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"Having only had two weeks out here of playing, I'm happy with the level and happy with the speed at how I've kind of found my feet on the match court," Raducanu said.
"It gives me confidence that if I keep doing the right things, put chunks of work in and good blocks of practice, I can improve a lot more."
Raducanu rallied back from 3-1 down, facing two break points at 15-40 on her own serve, in the opening set and credited the support of one Australian super-fan in the stands as helping inspire her comeback.
"Apparently, Down Under. I've got Raddo," she said of her new nickname. "Never heard that before. Pretty original!
"Obviously I loved the support. I thought it was great on both sides. To have that on my side, in the big moments, it was a good spur of encouragement.
"He can come to any match. I just need to try to locate him. I hope he comes back."
Raducanu: I'm at my best when not quiet
Raducanu admitted she too was trying to be a bit more vocal out on the court during her evening-session match which started not long before 9.45pm local time in Melbourne.
"When you're playing in the first round, you're inevitably nervous," Raducanu added.
"It's a slam, a big match and your opponent is playing very well. It's late at night, and so to keep the energy high, to keep motivation, I think it was good for me to just stay positive, stay upbeat.
"I think it did help me. When I'm at my best competing, I'm not completely quiet.
"It depends on the day. Today I felt like that would help me."
Much stiffer tests await for the British No 1, with Russian-turned-Austrian Anastasia Potapova lying in wait next, and potentially world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.
Raducanu's projected path to Australian Open glory
Round One: Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Win: 6-4 6-1)
Round Two: Anastasia Potapova
Round Three: Aryna Sabalenka
Round Four: Victoria Mboko
Quarter-Finals: Jasmine Paolini
Semi-Finals: Coco Gauff
Final: Iga Swiatek
Of her next opponent, the world No 55, who she'll play on Wednesday, Raducanu said: "I remember Anastasia always being the player to watch and beat through juniors.
"She's been very highly-ranked as well in the pros. She got a really tough match today so that must give her a lot of confidence.
"A big hitter. I know it's going to be a really tricky one. I need to just gather my strength and prepare as best as possible for the next match."
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.