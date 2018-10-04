Kei Nishikori wows Japan Open fans with 'fake and bake' trick shot

0:17 Kei Nishikori stuns his opponent Benoit Paire with an epic pirouette trick shot! Kei Nishikori stuns his opponent Benoit Paire with an epic pirouette trick shot!

Kei Nishikori left Benoit Paire absolutely baffled with a 'fake and bake' trick shot at the Japan Open on Wednesday.

The Japanese world No 12 cruised into the quarter-finals - beating the Frenchman 6-3 7-5 in front of a buzzing home crowd - but it was his effort in the fourth game of the first set which dazzled fans in Tokyo.

In a sneaky attack, Nishikori bluffed his opponent with a pirouette on the left before reaching long with his return, winning the point by firing straight down an empty court as Paire rushed to the net.

Nishikori, a US Open semi-finalist this year, is seeking his third Japan Open title and will next face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

