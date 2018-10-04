Angelique Kerber stunned by Zhang Shuai in China Open thriller

Angelique Kerber lost in three sets to home favourite Zhang Shuai

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber suffered a shock exit to world No 45 Zhang Shuai at the China Open on Thursday.

China's Zhang produced a 6-1 2-6 6-0 win over the German world No 3, much to the delight of the home crowd, over three thrilling sets to set up a tantalising quarter-final with US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday.

Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion, said that she had been troubled by a knee injury in the see-saw battle but refused to blame that for the defeat to the unseeded Zhang.

Live ATP Tennis Live on

"I was not feeling the best at the beginning of the match, but then I was playing better and better," the 30-year-old said.

"At the end she played a good third set - she took her chances and played a really solid match."

After beating Kerber (1-6, 6-2, 6-0) on a serve winner, the reigning Wimbledon champion, Shuai Zhang will now face the reigning US Open champion in the quarters! What A Match won by Zhang today! She fought her way back in style. The crowd is DELIGHTED. pic.twitter.com/CIjFsgrxG2 — China Open (@ChinaOpen) October 4, 2018

Following Simona Halep's first-round withdrawal with injury, second seed Caroline Wozniacki is the highest-ranked player left in the tournament and she booked her quarter-final spot with a tight 7-5 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit.

The victory, paired with Halep and Kerber's early exits, means Wozniacki is now favourite to lift her third WTA title of the year after wins at the Australian Open and Eastbourne International in January and June respectively.

World No 6 Osaka, meanwhile, maintained her strong form since her maiden Grand Slam title by crushing Julia Goerges 6-1 6-2.

The Japanese 20-year-old made a slow start - saving a break point and enduring five deuces in the eight-minute first game - but she broke Goerges' serve in the next game and raced to 5-0.

Eighth seed Osaka won four consecutive points on Goerges' serve to open the second set and rolled on to a straight-sets victory.

Belarus' 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka shocked reigning China Open champion and fourth seed Caroline Garcia 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 while unseeded home favourite Wang Qiang continued her impressive run by beating world No 7 Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-4.

Elsewhere, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic defeated 26-year-old Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-3 and will face Wozniacki in the last eight.

That result had the knock-on effect of ensuring Petra Kvitova a place at the eight-woman WTA Finals - as she can no longer finish outside of the top eight in the race to Singapore - while Wozniacki's win over Kontaveit confirmed her spot at the October 21 to October 28 event.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Tennis is back on Sky Sports screens with the Japan Open & China Open in October while we will also have coverage of the ATP Finals in November with every match live on Sky Sports.