Simona Halep herniated disc injury casts doubt on WTA Finals appearance

Simona Halep aggravated the injury in her China Open first-round match on Sunday

Simona Halep's participation at the WTA Finals later this month has been cast into doubt after she suffered a herniated disc.

The world No 1 sustained the injury at last week's Wuhan Open, where she lost in the second round to Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.

The French Open champion then aggravated the problem in her China Open first-round match against Ons Jabeur, in which the Romanian retired from after losing the first set.

Hi everyone, wanted to give you a quick update. I had an MRI on my back and found out I have a disk hernia.

I will discuss with doctors in the next few days but hope to be back soon and will keep you updated. Thanks for all your support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tQ6cFTsB9o — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 2, 2018

"I had an MRI on my back and found out I have a disc hernia," Halep said on Twitter on Monday.

"I will discuss with doctors in the next few days but hope to be back soon and will keep you updated."

Halep became the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, which runs from October 21 to 28.

