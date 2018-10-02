Simona Halep herniated disc injury casts doubt on WTA Finals appearance
Season-ending WTA Finals start on October 21 in Singapore
Last Updated: 02/10/18 3:39pm
Simona Halep's participation at the WTA Finals later this month has been cast into doubt after she suffered a herniated disc.
The world No 1 sustained the injury at last week's Wuhan Open, where she lost in the second round to Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.
The French Open champion then aggravated the problem in her China Open first-round match against Ons Jabeur, in which the Romanian retired from after losing the first set.
Hi everyone, wanted to give you a quick update. I had an MRI on my back and found out I have a disk hernia.— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 2, 2018
I will discuss with doctors in the next few days but hope to be back soon and will keep you updated. Thanks for all your support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tQ6cFTsB9o
"I had an MRI on my back and found out I have a disc hernia," Halep said on Twitter on Monday.
"I will discuss with doctors in the next few days but hope to be back soon and will keep you updated."
Halep became the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, which runs from October 21 to 28.
