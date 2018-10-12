Shanghai court-announcer goes crazy for Roger Federer by extending his name

The court-announcer at the Shanghai Masters had the Sky Sports experts in stitches after extending Roger Federer's name on his entry into the stadium.

The top seed was given another stern test before defeating Kei Nishikori 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

The Swiss has struggled to hit top gear this week, needing three sets to beat both Daniil Medvedev and Roberto Bautista Agut, but looked to be cruising when he went a set and a break up against the Japanese eighth seed.

Nishikori upped his level and Federer looked to be tiring before he rallied from 4-1 down in the second set tie-break to reel off six straight points and triumph in one hour and 51 minutes.

But it was the court-announcer who had Annabel Croft and Greg Rusedski in stitches in the studio after his rather exaggerated introduction for the two-time former champion in China.

