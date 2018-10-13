Alexander Zverev issues severe punishment to his racket at the Shanghai Masters

0:54 Frustrations got the better of Alexander Zverev as he demolished his racket before throwing it into the crowd Frustrations got the better of Alexander Zverev as he demolished his racket before throwing it into the crowd

Alexander Zverev issued some severe punishment to his racket during his Shanghai Masters defeat to Novak Djokovic on Saturday.

The third-ranked Djokovic taught Zverev a lesson as the Serb continued his imperious form with a stunning 6-2 6-1 victory.

Zverev, a rising star of tennis, beat 14-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in their only previous meeting, last year in the Rome Masters final, but the young German unravelled in spectacular fashion.

The 21-year-old issued some severe punishment to his racket at 3-1 down in the second set, earning a code violation and tossing the battered piece into the crowd where one lucky fan got to keep the remains.

Click on the video above to see Zverev take out his anger on his racket...

