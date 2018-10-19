Johanna Konta suffers straight sets Kremlin Cup semi-final defeat to Daria Kasatkina

Johanna Konta was beaten in the last four of the Kremlin Cup

Johanna Konta's run at the Kremlin Cup was halted at the semi-final stage following a 6-4 6-3 defeat to home favourite Daria Kasatkina.

The British No 1 was bidding to end a disappointing 2018 on a high with a first title of the year in her final event of the season in Moscow.

But 21-year-old Russian Kasatkina, the sixth seed, proved too strong in a comprehensive straight sets victory.

Konta was broken in her second service game and squandered two break points in the next as Kasatkina began to exert control.

Yet when Konta faced three set points on her own serve Kasatkina tightened up, allowing the former world number four to hold with a spectacular lob on the run.

Daria Kasatkina is chasing a second career title having lost in two finals already this year

In the next game, Konta held three break points only to be pinned back to deuce, before Kasatkina gifted her the game with a double fault.

However, serving at 4-5 Konta was promptly broken again as world No 14 Kasatkina snatched the opening set.

The pair exchanged breaks at the start of the second set but Kasatkina grabbed the decisive break in the fourth game and put her foot down, winning nine successive points on her way to a 4-1 lead.

The home favourite closed out the match in one hour and 31 minutes to set up a final showdown with world No 101 Ons Jabeur who came through qualifying to become the first Tunisian to reach a WTA final beating Anastasija Sevastova in three sets.

