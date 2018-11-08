Alex de Minaur wraps up third win in a row at ATP Next Gen Finals as semi-final places are confirmed
Australian ace Alex de Minaur crushed Taylor Fritz to wrap up Group B as the semi-final places were confirmed at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.
De Minaur came through in flying colours against American Fritz, winning 4-3 (10-8) 4-1 4-2 to make it three wins on the spin.
"Whenever I step on court, I want to leave 150 per cent out there and today was no different," De Minaur, who has lost just one set this week, said. "I'm really proud of my effort and I'm looking forward to what's next."
Last year's runner-up Andrey Rublev made sure of a semi-final place after the Russian defeated Italian wild card Liam Caruana 4-3 (9-7) 4-1 4-2.
In Group A, Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas stayed perfect with a convincing 4-1 4-3 (7-2) 4-1 victory against Polish No 1 Hubert Hurkacz.
He was joined in the last four by Spain's Jaume Munar, who upset Frances Tiafoe 4-1 4-3 (7-3) 4-1 earlier in the day.
Friday's semi-finals line-up:
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)
