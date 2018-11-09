Novak Djokovic says Saudi Arabia exhibition match against Rafael Nadal is cancelled

Novak Djokovic is in London to compete in the ATP World Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic says a planned exhibition match in Saudi Arabia between himself and Rafael Nadal has been called off due to the Spaniard's injury.

The world numbers one and two were due to take part in a one-off exhibition contest in Jeddah on December 22.

Nadal and Djokovic committed to the event over a year ago and were under pressure to pull out after Amnesty International condemned the plans following the recent death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Live Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals Live on

Speaking at press conference in London, Djokovic said: "Yeah, it's not happening."

When asked if this was due to Nadal's injury, he replied: "Yes."

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Paris Masters last week to undergo surgery on his ankle

Nadal withdrew from the ATP World Tour finals after having surgery on his ankle last week, with American John Isner taking his place in the eight-man field in London.

Nadal's absence also ensures Djokovic will finish the season as year-end world No 1.

We will have coverage of the ATP Finals at London's O2 in November with every match live on Sky Sports. See TV listings HERE.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.