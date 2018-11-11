Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares win opening ATP Finals match at The O2

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have won three ATP titles this season

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares got off to a winning start in the ATP Finals doubles with a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 (10-5) win over Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen.

With the absence of Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund in the singles, brother Jamie is Britain's sole representation at the season-ending event at The O2 in London, playing alongside long-term Brazilian playing partner Soares.

The pair, both ranked No 9 in the world, were up against Australian world No 14 Venus and South African world No 15 Klaasen in the first match of the tournament on Sunday - with continued coverage on Sky Sports Arena.

In a tightly-contested first set, which ended 7-6, it was Murray and Soares who prevailed 7-5 in a tense tie-break after the duo had been trailing early on in the match.

Venus and Klaasen again started the second stronger than their opponents - and through an early break - they went 2-0 up before Murray and Soares levelled things at 2-2.

However, Venus and Klaasen regained their composure and with some precise forehand work, ran out as 6-4 winners in a 42-minute second set, before Murray and Soares wrapped up the match by winning the decisive tie-break 10-5.

Murray and Soares have picked up three ATP titles this season at the Mexican Open, Washington Open and Cincinnati Masters before losing the Shanghai Masters final to Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo last month.

Today's victory moves them temporarily to the top of the Llodra Santoro four-team group, with Colombian pair Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal facing Alexander Peya and Nikola Mektic later on Sunday.

