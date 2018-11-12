ATP Finals: Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem, Kevin Anderson vs Kei Nishikori

Roger Federer will bid to bounce back from a surprise opening round-robin defeat to Kei Nishikori with victory against Dominic Thiem during Tuesday’s ATP Finals schedule, live on Sky Sports.

The six-time champion was out of sorts, committing 34 unforced errors, against the Japanese star on Sunday as he suffered his first straight-sets defeat in the group stages of the season finale.

Federer, 37, last won the event in 2011 but arrived in London as a favourite alongside world No 1 Novak Djokovic and in Thiem will come up against an opponent who has a better head-to-head record.

Dominic Thiem holds the upperhand in the head-to-head against Roger Federer

But the pair haven't met since 2016 when they faced each other three times, with the Austrian winning in Rome and Stuttgart.

This week has added significance for Federer with the opportunity of a landmark 100th career title up for grabs and picking it up in London, where he has enjoyed so much success at Wimbledon, would only make it extra special.

Tuesday's Order of Play AFTERNOON SESSION Starts at 12pm [6] R. Klaasen (RSA) / M. Venus (NZL) vs [7] N. Mektic (CRO) / A. Peya (AUT) Not before 2pm [4] K. Anderson (RSA) vs [7] K. Nishikori (JPN) EVENING SESSION Not before 6pm [2] J. Cabal (COL) / R. Farah (COL) vs [4] J. Murray (GBR) / B. Soares (BRA) Not before 8pm [2] R. Federer (SUI) vs [6] D. Thiem (AUT)

Thiem is making his third appearance in a row at the O2 Arena but has yet to progress past the round-robin stage and his hopes of enjoying a long stay in the capital were hindered by a straight-sets defeat against Kevin Anderson.

The big-hitting Austrian has added three further titles to his resume in 2018 but his stand-out achievement came with his run to a maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Live Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals Live on

Sunday's Results Group Lleyton Hewitt [4] Kevin Anderson 6-3 7-6 (12-10) [6] Dominic Thiem [7] Kei Nishikori 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 [2] Roger Federer

The afternoon singles offering will see giant South African Kevin Anderson bid to continue his confident start to his debut appearance against Nishikori in a meeting of Sunday's winners.

The pair have met three times this year, with Anderson coming out the victor for his first ATP 500 title in the Vienna Open final before Nishikori earned a measure of revenge with victory at the Paris Masters.

Kevin Anderson beat Kei Nishikori to win a title in Vienna last month

Nishikori will go into the match leading the head-to-head 5-3 but Anderson has emerged as a leading candidate in the eight-player field to enjoy a strong showing after his consistent campaign.

His marathon five-set victory against John Isner at Wimbledon saw him reach his second Grand Slam final and helped move him to a career-high world No 5.

Nishikori has done well just to reach the O2 having begun the year on the Challenger circuit after recovering from a wrist injury, which forced him to miss the latter spell of last season.

Live Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals Live on

Tuesday's doubles action will open with Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus against Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya as both pairings look for their first win this week.

The evening session doubles offering will see Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares receive British home support against second seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Murray and Soares, who have reached the semi-finals in the past two editions, have won on two of the three occasions they have faced the Colombian pairing this year.

Check our game-by-game coverage from all Group matches, semi-finals and final at the ATP Finals in London on skysports.com/tennis. We will have coverage of every match live on Sky Sports. See TV listings HERE.

On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation. Who will win the ATP Finals this year? Have your say...