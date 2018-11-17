Jamie Murray's doubles bid at ATP Finals ended by Jack Sock and Mike Bryan

Jamie Murray (L) and Brazil's Bruno Soares lost to Mike Bryan and Jack Sock

Jamie Murray's bid to reach a maiden final at the ATP Finals was thwarted by American duo Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.

Britain's Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares were semi-finalists for the third straight year at London's O2.

They hauled themselves level after dropping the first set, but Sock and Bryan won the match tie-break 10-4 to reach Sunday's final.

Jack Sock made an amazing get as the American and his partner Mike Bryan won through to Sunday's doubles final

