Marin Cilic proud of Croatia's World Cup journey
England host Croatia live on Sky Sports Football from 1pm on Sunday
Marin Cilic admits he is "incredibly proud" of how well Croatia performed at the World Cup this summer.
Croatia defeated England 2-1 in their semi-final clash in Moscow before losing the final to France.
Gareth Southgate's side now have the opportunity to gain some revenge when they meet in a UEFA Nations League Group A4 decider at Wembley on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - but Cilic is still revelling in their glorious summer in Russia.
Cilic is also in London and having been knocked out of the end-of-season ATP Finals at the O2 at the group stage, he could be cheering his countrymen on as they try to secure their place in the finals stage of the Nations League.
"I was incredibly proud, they showed such great passion," Cilic told Sky Sports as he discussed Croatia's incredible journey at the World Cup.
"They had a little bit of luck reaching the final but it was just such an incredible team atmosphere.
"It was just so emotionally positive to watch them and support them and to obviously celebrate the victories with them."
As for his favourite Croatia players, Cilic admits it is hard to pick out any individuals when he knows many of them personally.
"There are a few, I am quite good friends with most of them," he added.
"Obviously, [Luka] Modric, [Ivan] Rakitic and [Mario] Mandzukic are my favourites.
"As for an English footballer, probably Harry Kane."
