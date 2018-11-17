Marin Cilic proud of Croatia's World Cup journey

0:38 Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic says he is incredibly proud of how well his country performed at the World Cup as they prepare to play England in a UEFA Nations League decider at Wembley on Sunday Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic says he is incredibly proud of how well his country performed at the World Cup as they prepare to play England in a UEFA Nations League decider at Wembley on Sunday

Marin Cilic admits he is "incredibly proud" of how well Croatia performed at the World Cup this summer.

Croatia defeated England 2-1 in their semi-final clash in Moscow before losing the final to France.

Gareth Southgate's side now have the opportunity to gain some revenge when they meet in a UEFA Nations League Group A4 decider at Wembley on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - but Cilic is still revelling in their glorious summer in Russia.

Cilic is also in London and having been knocked out of the end-of-season ATP Finals at the O2 at the group stage, he could be cheering his countrymen on as they try to secure their place in the finals stage of the Nations League.

"I was incredibly proud, they showed such great passion," Cilic told Sky Sports as he discussed Croatia's incredible journey at the World Cup.

Marin Cilic has been playing in the ATP Finals at the O2

"They had a little bit of luck reaching the final but it was just such an incredible team atmosphere.

"It was just so emotionally positive to watch them and support them and to obviously celebrate the victories with them."

6:27 Highlights of Novak Djokovic against Marin Cilic in their round-robin match at the ATP Finals from London. Highlights of Novak Djokovic against Marin Cilic in their round-robin match at the ATP Finals from London.

As for his favourite Croatia players, Cilic admits it is hard to pick out any individuals when he knows many of them personally.

"There are a few, I am quite good friends with most of them," he added.

"Obviously, [Luka] Modric, [Ivan] Rakitic and [Mario] Mandzukic are my favourites.

"As for an English footballer, probably Harry Kane."

Watch England v Croatia on Sunday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 1pm.