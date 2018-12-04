Kyle Edmund, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka to headline ATP/WTA Sydney International

Kyle Edmund is the men's top seed for the ATP/WTA Sydney International in January

Britain's Kyle Edmund, world No 1 Simona Halep and US Open champion Naomi Osaka will headline a strong field at the ATP/WTA Sydney International in January.

Edmund is the top seed for the January 6-12 event which is used as a warm-up for the Australian Open the following week.

The world No 14 will line-up alongside reigning champion Daniil Medvedev as well as the likes of Gilles Simon, Alex de Minaur, Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Alex de Minaur had a great run to the men's final earlier this year

Last year's runner-up and home favourite De Minaur says he is relishing returning to his home tournament, 12 months after contesting his maiden ATP Tour final.

"I am really looking forward to playing again in front of my home crowd," De Minaur said.

"Last year was a fantastic week and the support I received was amazing and helped carry me through to the final. Hopefully I will receive similar encouragement in January. I look forward to seeing everyone out at Olympic Park."

Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka have signed up to the tournament in 2019

In the women's tournament, eight of the world's top 10 have signed up, including favourites Halep and Osaka.

Also playing will be defending champion and Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens, and Daria Kasatkina.

The only two members of the top 10 not taking part are Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina.

"I'm delighted that so many of the world's most talented players have chosen to come to Sydney in January," said tournament director Lawrence Robertson.

