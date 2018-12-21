Australian Open introduce final-set tie-breaks

Roger Federer beat Rafa Nadal at the Rod Laver Arena to win the 2018 Australian Open

The Australian Open has followed Wimbledon by introducing final-set tie-breaks for matches at next month's tournament.

But, while Wimbledon will have a standard first-to-seven-points tie-break at 12-12, Australian Open matches that go the distance will be decided by a first-to-10-points tie-break at 6-6.

Tennis Australia were seeking to decrease the number of long-lasting matches during the Open and the move should also help with scheduling, as matches routinely started close to midnight under the previous rules.

The US Open was the first grand slam to introduce final-set tie-breaks, with a first-to-seven-points game played at 6-6, meaning the three tournaments will all use a different format.

The French Open is now the only slam still decided by a traditional long deciding set.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams are among some of the big names who have confirmed a return to action in Melbourne in January.

