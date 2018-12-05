Serena Williams and Andy Murray confirmed for Australian Open

Serena Williams won her seventh Australian Open title in 2017

Serena Williams will resume her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.

The 37-year-old American won the tournament for the seventh time two years ago when she beat her sister Venus in the final while eight weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia, who was born the following September.

Williams reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals after her return last year but lost both, leaving her one short of Australian Margaret Court's tally of Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams vents her anger at umpire Carlos Ramos

Her final match last season was the final at Flushing Meadows, where her loss to Naomi Osaka was overshadowed by her row with umpire Carlos Ramos.

Williams is scheduled to play an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi in the final week of the year before heading to Australia to warm-up for her assault on the Melbourne Park title at the Hopman Cup in Perth.

Andy Murray will play at Melbourne Park

Also among the 102 women and 101 men to have confirmed they will compete in the tournament, which will be held from January 14-27, is five-time runner-up Andy Murray, who missed three of the four majors last year because of a hip injury.

The 31-year-old Scot has entered the tournament with his protected ranking of No 2 after sliding down to 259th in the world in the wake of surgery on his injured joint.

Reigning champion Roger Federer will be gunning for a record seventh men's singles crown, while Caroline Wozniacki will embark on her maiden Grand Slam title defence at Melbourne Park.

