Alexander Zverev criticises Australian Open decision to introduce final-set tie-breaks

Alexander Zverev has criticised Australian Open organisers for introducing final-set tie-breaks, claiming players were not consulted and it deprived the tournament of “something special”.

Organisers have decided to follow Wimbledon in abandoning the advantage final set at the opening Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne next month.

VOTE: Tennis shot of the year

Should matches reach 6-6 in the fifth set, the winner will be the first player to reach 10 points.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says the move will still ensure fans get a 'special finale'

Tournament director Craig Tiley said last week consultation - described as the "most extensive" in the event's history - had been sought by current, ex-players, commentators, agents and TV analysts but Zverev is not behind the move.

"We weren't (consulted) at all. I don't think any players were (asked), to be honest," Zverev told The Australian newspaper.

"I don't like the change too much because I think it has something special when you go 12-10 in the fifth set, or something like that.

"I really enjoyed those kind of situations, really enjoy those kind of matches, even though they are physically tough."

Roger Federer will defend the Australian Open men's title next month

The French Open is now the only slam still decided by a traditional long deciding set, with the US Open the first Grand Slam to introduce final-set tie-breaks, with a first-to-seven-points game played at 6-6, meaning the four tournaments will all use a different format.

"These are the things we play for, and now, at every Grand Slam except for Roland Garros, there is a tiebreak, which I am not in favour of," world No 4 Zverev added.

Tiley insisted the choice of the longer 10-point final-set tiebreak would "ensure the fans still get a special finale to these often epic contests".

Wimbledon announced in October it would use a standard first-to-seven-points tie-break at 12-12 in the final set from next year.

Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner at the end of a marathon fifth-set at Wimbledon

That change came after Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner after a near three-hour final set which the South African won 26-24, before he called for a rethink over the format.

The Australian Open takes place from January 14 to 27.