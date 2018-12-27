Roger Federer targets 'crazy good' 2019 season ahead of Australian Open defence

Roger Federer says an "intense" off-season has left him energised to produce another "crazy good" campaign as he builds up towards his Australian Open defence next month.

The 37-year-old is aiming for his third straight singles title at the opening Grand Slam of the season, having enjoyed his 20th major success in Melbourne in 2018.

Federer will begin the new season by playing in the mixed teams Hopman Cup event in Perth, which he has played at in the past two years, but despite a late-career renaissance, the Swiss is aware he faces a tough task to continue challenging for the biggest titles.

I hope that again it will be the start of a great season for me because the last two seasons have been crazy good for me. Roger Federer

"I think with my age people know that if I did something extraordinary that would be amazing," Federer said.

"If that didn't happen, maybe it's logical you can't produce that tennis every year. You also maybe need a bit of luck, and the draw to fall your way.

"A lot of things need to happen to win any slam. I hope that again it will be the start of a great season for me because the last two seasons have been crazy good for me."

Roger Federer will defend his Australian Open title next month

Federer ended last season in disappointing fashion as he was made to wait for his 100th career title with defeat against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals, but the Swiss great is pleased with how his pre-season training has gone

"I've been very happy with how the off-season went," he added.

"The last three or four weeks have been very intense. I'm very excited and motivated for this next season."

Swiss pair Federer and Belinda Bencic are Hopman Cup defending champions

Federer, partnered by Belinda Bencic as Hopman Cup defending champions, will open his new campaign against the Great Britain pair of Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter on Sunday.

On New Year's Day Federer will then face the United States pairing of Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams.

Serena Williams will face Federer at the Hopman Cup in mixed doubles

He has described the prospect of facing 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams in a mixed doubles match as a once-in-a-lifetime match-up.

"We'll probably play it down a little bit and say it's not that big of a deal for us, it's just another tennis match, but it really isn't because it's probably going to happen once and never again," he said.

"That's why I hope we're both going to be injury free when that day comes around."

